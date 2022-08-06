Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.

In addition to Gia, her sisters, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, were all in attendance for the affair. Teresa, the bride, also topped the celebration off in a glorious wedding dress. It was a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she accented with white tulle opera gloves and an embellished diamond crown. Teresa rocked lengthy light hair extensions in a wavy style, which also held her veil in place.

Before Teresa and Luis’ wedding, Teresa celebrated her bridal shower in New Jersey with family and friends. She made a lasting impression in a strapless white mini dress during the fun occasion and posed for eye-catching pics, some of which were shown to her fans on social media. She paired the dress with white strappy heels and had her long hair down as she flaunted pretty makeup.

Like her mom, Gia has also wowed in stylish outfits outside of the wedding. One of her most recent included a yellow crop top and matching mini skirt. She wore the outfit at her friend’s 21st birthday party and posed for photos at the celebration. She accessorized the look with a silver necklace and had her hair pulled back with a fresh face of makeup, giving off a fantastic appearance.