Gia Giudice Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt: Photo

Gia Giudice, 21, stunned in an all-yellow ensemble in her June 30 Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a pic of herself and a gal pal at the latter’s 21st birthday celebration. Gia wore a yellow crop top and a matching mini skirt for the night out. She was remarkably tan which we’d obviously expect from Teresa Giudice‘s daughter!

Gia accessorized her stylish look with a silver necklace that she placed around her neck. She carried a clutch purse around her shoulder and also rocked light pink nail polish with bright blue on the edge of the nails. The Bravo star also sported a good amount of makeup on her face, including eyeshadow and lipstick.

“sistas 21🤍 me and you forever,” Gia wrote in her caption. The 21-year-old got a plethora of complimentary messages in her comments from both friends and fans. Gia has over 800,000 followers on Instagram and her fans are interactive with her and her mom Teresa, whose an OG of RHONJ.

Gia is the eldest of Teresa’s four daughters from her marriage to Joe Giudice, 50. Gia, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 all live in N.J. with their mom and her fiancé Luis Ruelas at their gorgeous Montville residence. The girls occasionally travel to Italy to see their dad Joe, who was deported there from the U.S. in 2019 after he faced fraud charges and served jail time.

During an April episode of RHONJ, Teresa, Gia, and Milania got emotional as they moved out the family home that the girls grew up in. “I’m excited for the new house, but I’m also sad to leave this house,” Milania revealed. “The only memories that we’re gonna have were here with Dad. A lot of things have happened here.”

Teresa, who got engaged to Luis in Oct. 2021 after over one year of dating, also reflected on her move in a confessional. “When I moved in, I thought I would be here forever, but I wouldn’t be making this big step if in my heart, I didn’t feel like it was right,” the reality star shared.