Joe Giudice Spotted In The Bahamas: The Truth About Whether He Is Back In The U.S.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars Joe Giudice and Dina Manzo have reunited for the first time in six years on a boat in The Bahamas.

Joe Giudice has been spotted in The Bahamas, and reunited with his ex Teresa Giudice‘s pal Dina Manzo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were seen catching up for the first time in six years on a boat with her husband, Dave Cantin. Instagram videos showed the trio enjoying dinner on a luxurious yacht called the ‘Ambience’. Joe also shared a snap of himself with the couple. “It was so great to see Dina & Dave last night it’s been 6 years. Couldn’t be happier,” he captioned the pic.