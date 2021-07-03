Joe Giudice Spotted In The Bahamas: The Truth About Whether He Is Back In The U.S.
Joe Giudice has been spotted in The Bahamas, and reunited with his ex Teresa Giudice‘s pal Dina Manzo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were seen catching up for the first time in six years on a boat with her husband, Dave Cantin. Instagram videos showed the trio enjoying dinner on a luxurious yacht called the ‘Ambience’. Joe also shared a snap of himself with the couple. “It was so great to see Dina & Dave last night it’s been 6 years. Couldn’t be happier,” he captioned the pic.
In another video, Joe was heard saying, “Ms. Dina, absolutely unbelievable as always. And stunning, she’s great. And thank you for inviting me out here. This is great.” A source close to the reality TV star told HollywoodLife exclusively that Joe has actually been in The Bahamas “for months” now, after moving permanently to Italy. “Dina went to the Bahamas where Joe is and that’s where they reunited,” the source explained. “Joe has been in the Bahamas for months now. He’s secretly been training for fighting and wanted a change of scenery.”