Joe Giudice Spotted In The Bahamas: The Truth About Whether He Is Back In The U.S.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars Joe Giudice and Dina Manzo have reunited for the first time in six years on a boat in The Bahamas.

Joe Giudice has been spotted in The Bahamas, and reunited with his ex Teresa Giudice‘s pal Dina Manzo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were seen catching up for the first time in six years on a boat with her husband, Dave Cantin. Instagram videos showed the trio enjoying dinner on a luxurious yacht called the ‘Ambience’. Joe also shared a snap of himself with the couple. “It was so great to see Dina & Dave last night it’s been 6 years. Couldn’t be happier,” he captioned the pic.

In another video, Joe was heard saying, “Ms. Dina, absolutely unbelievable as always. And stunning, she’s great. And thank you for inviting me out here. This is great.” A source close to the reality TV star told HollywoodLife exclusively that Joe has actually been in The Bahamas “for months” now, after moving permanently to Italy. “Dina went to the Bahamas where Joe is and that’s where they reunited,” the source explained. “Joe has been in the Bahamas for months now. He’s secretly been training for fighting and wanted a change of scenery.”

As fans would recall, Joe was previously training for a fight that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however he wants to remain in good shape in anticipation of any upcoming exhibitions. “The girls have visited,” the insider also told HL, referencing his four daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12, whom he shares with Teresa. Despite seemingly making the most of his time in the sunshine, the source told us, “He will be going back to Italy.”
Joe isn’t allowed to enter the United States, where his ex-wife and four children reside, after spending nine months in ICE battling immigration woes. He was previously behind bars serving time for fraud, after being indicted on federal charges in 2013, and was deported to his native Italy in 2019. He also finalized his divorce from Teresa, who has since moved on with new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Most recently, Joe said he doesn’t “really miss” being married to his ex-wife of 20 years. “I don’t really miss being married. … I’m good,” Joe told Us Weekly. “I mean, she’s with her new guy and everything. Why would I want to go back to that?…There’s a lot of other women out there.”