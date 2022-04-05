‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Giudice Gets Emotional As She Preps To Move Out Of Family Home

Teresa Giudice and her two eldest daughters shed tears during the April 5 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when they realized that selling their house means saying goodbye to memories with Joe.

Teresa Giudice and her daughters are preparing to say goodbye to their family home, and while prepping for the big move during the April 5 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, Gia and Milania got pretty emotional.

“I’m excited for the new house, but I’m also sad to leave this house,” Milania admitted, as she, Gia and Teresa took a tour of their mansion one last time. “The only memories that we’re gonna have were here with Dad. A lot of things have happened here.”

Teresa, Milania and Gia took a trip down memory lane, as they reflected on the life they lived within that house, and many moments that the girls shared there were with their dad, Joe Giudice. Flashbacks from earlier seasons of the show showed the girls’ first look at their new rooms in 2008, Gia’s prom in 2019, a younger Milania riding down the stairs’ railing, and the day the family did a photo shoot with Joe and Teresa’s parents in the grand living room.

“I can’t believe that I’m gonna be moving out next week,” Teresa said in a private confessional. “I mean, when I moved in, I thought I would be here forever, but I wouldn’t be making this big step if in my heart, I didn’t feel like it was right.”

Teresa also touched upon the “legal issues” that led to her divorce from Joe, and she teared up as her daughters talked about their dad. But before things could get too emotional, Teresa threw in a joke, saying, “I’m getting my period, OK?”

“We have good memories here, and we’ll make new ones,” Teresa told her daughters, referencing their eventual move to their new house, which they’ll share with her fiance, Luis Ruelas. Teresa and her four daughters will share the house with Luis and his two sons, so it’ll be a full house!

In other RHONJ news, Margaret Josephs threw a huge Hungarian bash for her mom’s 75th birthday, but Teresa wasn’t invited due to their ongoing feud. However, Jennifer Aydin and husband Bill were invited, so the husbands took the opportunity to make things right with him. (Side note: the party was thrown at the same venue where Joe and Melissa Gorga had little Joey’s christening in Season 3!) Also — Jackie Goldschneider tried ice cream for the first time in 18 years as she moved forward in recovering from her eating disorder habits.

