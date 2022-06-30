‘RHODubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury, 46, Kisses Hubby Sergio Carrallo, 27, While Slaying in Pink Swimsuit

Caroline Stanbury happily soaked up the sun in new photos from her and her husband Sergio Carrallo‘s vacation to Mykonos, Greece. The Real Housewives of Dubai star, 46, wore a sexy pink swimsuit while enjoying time on a massive yacht on June 29, just days after the couple’s vacation home was robbed. But the incident doesn’t appear to have shaken up Caroline too much, considering how at ease the blonde beauty looked on the yacht with her 27-year-old beau.

Caroline’s fabulous pink swimsuit highlighted her sexy slim figure. She let her blonde hair down to elegantly blow around in the wind outside. Caroline accessorized her look with a pair of brown sunglasses plus gold rings and bracelets.

Caroline and Sergio shared a romantic kiss on the yacht. Sergio, who is almost 20 years younger than the British entrepreneur, was shirtless and wore a pair of colorful Louis Vuitton swim trunks. He also wore a silver chain necklace around his neck.

EXCLUSIVE: 46-year-old Caroline Stanbury flaunted a pink bikini with her husband Sergio Carrallo on the SuperYacht with their friends. 29 Jun 2022

On June 27, Caroline revealed her vacation home in Mykonos was robbed just hours after she and Sergio arrived. “so …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed,” she said in a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Page Six. Caroline said they “came home” to the robbers still there who stole “so much” from her family, who are in Greece celebrating her daughter, Yasmine, for receiving her General Certificate of Secondary Education. The Bravo star also showed footage of her wide-open luggage, which was picked through by the intruders, as well as a broken lock at an entry point to her vacation pad. “stay safe … i have hired security now,” she noted.

Caroline is a main cast member on Real Housewives of Dubai. She revealed on the series premiere that she didn’t feel the need to marry Sergio, but he insisted they tie the knot since people think he’s Caroline’s “toy boy” because of their age difference. The pair wed in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of that year.