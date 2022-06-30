‘RHODubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury, 46, Kisses Hubby Sergio Carrallo, 27, While Slaying in Pink Swimsuit

Caroline Stanbury was a sight to see on a massive yacht in Mykonos. The Bravo star wore a bright, sexy swimsuit that showcased her incredible body.

June 30, 2022 12:48PM EDT
Denise Richards and daughters Sam and Lola go for a swim in the crystal blue ocean in the Bahamas. Denise was wearing a tiny blue bikini and had a blast playing with her girls at the waters' edge. Pix taken April 2. Pictured: Ref: SPL263820 030411 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: 46-year-old Caroline Stanbury flaunted a pink bikini with her husband Sergio Carrallo on the SuperYacht with their friends. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Caroline Stanbury. Photo credit: A LONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873306_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 02 Jan 2022 Pictured: Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA817296_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: A LONE WOLF / MEGA

Caroline Stanbury happily soaked up the sun in new photos from her and her husband Sergio Carrallo‘s vacation to Mykonos, Greece. The Real Housewives of Dubai star, 46, wore a sexy pink swimsuit while enjoying time on a massive yacht on June 29, just days after the couple’s vacation home was robbed. But the incident doesn’t appear to have shaken up Caroline too much, considering how at ease the blonde beauty looked on the yacht with her 27-year-old beau.

Caroline Stanbury and her husband in Myknonos in June 2022 (Photo: A LONE WOLF / MEGA)

Caroline’s fabulous pink swimsuit highlighted her sexy slim figure. She let her blonde hair down to elegantly blow around in the wind outside. Caroline accessorized her look with a pair of brown sunglasses plus gold rings and bracelets.

Caroline and Sergio shared a romantic kiss on the yacht. Sergio, who is almost 20 years younger than the British entrepreneur, was shirtless and wore a pair of colorful Louis Vuitton swim trunks. He also wore a silver chain necklace around his neck.

Caroline Stanbury in Mykonos, Greece on June 29 (Photo: A LONE WOLF / MEGA)

On June 27, Caroline revealed her vacation home in Mykonos was robbed just hours after she and Sergio arrived. “so …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed,” she said in a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Page Six. Caroline said they “came home” to the robbers still there who stole “so much” from her family, who are in Greece celebrating her daughter, Yasmine, for receiving her General Certificate of Secondary Education. The Bravo star also showed footage of her wide-open luggage, which was picked through by the intruders, as well as a broken lock at an entry point to her vacation pad. “stay safe … i have hired security now,” she noted.

Caroline is a main cast member on Real Housewives of Dubai. She revealed on the series premiere that she didn’t feel the need to marry Sergio, but he insisted they tie the knot since people think he’s Caroline’s “toy boy” because of their age difference. The pair wed in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of that year.

