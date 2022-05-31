‘RHODubai’ Preview: Caroline Stanbury, 43, Reveals Why She Really Married Sergio Carrallo, 27

If Caroline Stanbury had it her way, she wouldn’t have gotten married to her now-husband, Sergio Carrallo. The former Ladies of London star reveals that in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 1 series premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai. While sitting down for a chat with Nina Ali, they discuss Caroline and Sergio’s nearly 20-year age gap, and why they’re getting married (this episode was filmed before Caroline and Sergio’s big wedding).

“In my mind, I would have had no marriage. You know, I’m fine. I’m good.” Caroline tells Nina. Nina then asks if Sergio was the one who wanted the wedding, and Caroline says, “Yeah. I think especially with the age difference — I mean, I’m 43 and he’s 27 — so many people think he’s a toy boy. You know what I mean? So I think for him, to validate himself to be like, you know, ‘I’m a proper person. I’m not her toy boy.'”

Nina says she understands that and Caroline does too. “I think that’s really noble of him,” Caroline says before Nina takes to her private confessional and adds, “There’s definitely a really big age gap between Sergio and Caroline, but I actually feel like Caroline is a different person now that I’ve seen her with Sergio. I feel like she’s just more alive. She’s more positive. She’s actually starting to look young like Sergio, too.”

Caroline then reveals that they have a party coming up and she “can’t wait” for it. Especially because Sergio will be tagging along. “He’ll love it. I’ve chosen this guy that’s just very in touch with life and girls, and loves being with us.”

Nina then asks, “So he’s going to be like your husband, your best friend, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, all in one?”, and Caroline says, “Yes”.

“I can not wait for this night,” Nina says with a chuckle that may or may not be an evil laugh.

Want more? The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.