Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks Pink Bikini & Looks Just Like Mom In Sunbathing Pics

Just like mom! Leni Klum proved she's following in Heidi's footsteps by posting new bikini photos on Instagram, which show her rocking a pink two-piece as she catches some rays.

By:
June 22, 2022 8:39AM EDT
heidi leni klum
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Bella Hadid wears a leopard print bikini in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5274637 131121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Iris Law leaves her Hotel to going at the beachside during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Iris Law Ref: SPL5312685 220522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Leni Klum enjoyed the first official day of summer by lounging in the sun while rocking a pink, patterned bikini. The string two piece, which came from Frankies Bikinis, tied around her neck and rose high on her waistline. The 18-year-old blocked her eyes from the sun by wearing a straw hat, as well. In one photo on her Instagram, though, Leni lifted the hat up to show her face, and bore a striking resemblance to her famous mother, Heidi Klum.

In recent years, Leni has followed in her mom’s modeling footsteps, landing various magazine covers and even walking on the runway. However, despite her big-time career as a supermodel, Leni also continued to keep school as a priority. She graduated high school earlier this month, with Heidi posting a video of her daughter receiving a diploma at graduation. Heidi gushed over how “proud” she was of Leni in the caption of the video. Leni also posted a photograph of herself showing off her diploma while wearing her cap and gown.

heidi leni klum
Heidi and Leni Klum on the red carpet. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

But despite making sure she earned that diploma, Leni’s life is anything BUT that of a normal high school graduate. In fact, just days before graduation, she was at a massive red carpet event, as she attended the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion alongside Heidi. Leni and Heidi both wore skintight dresses for the public outing, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Leni is Heidi’s oldest daughter who she shares with ex, Flavio Briatore. Heidi started dating Seal while she was pregnant with Leni, and he eventually adopted her in 2009. Together, Heidi and Seal have three biological children of their own, as well. They split in 2012, and Heidi has been with Tom Kaulitz since 2018. They tied the knot privately in Feb. 2019, followed by a bigger wedding that August.

More From Our Partners

ad