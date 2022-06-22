Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks Pink Bikini & Looks Just Like Mom In Sunbathing Pics

Leni Klum enjoyed the first official day of summer by lounging in the sun while rocking a pink, patterned bikini. The string two piece, which came from Frankies Bikinis, tied around her neck and rose high on her waistline. The 18-year-old blocked her eyes from the sun by wearing a straw hat, as well. In one photo on her Instagram, though, Leni lifted the hat up to show her face, and bore a striking resemblance to her famous mother, Heidi Klum.

In recent years, Leni has followed in her mom’s modeling footsteps, landing various magazine covers and even walking on the runway. However, despite her big-time career as a supermodel, Leni also continued to keep school as a priority. She graduated high school earlier this month, with Heidi posting a video of her daughter receiving a diploma at graduation. Heidi gushed over how “proud” she was of Leni in the caption of the video. Leni also posted a photograph of herself showing off her diploma while wearing her cap and gown.

But despite making sure she earned that diploma, Leni’s life is anything BUT that of a normal high school graduate. In fact, just days before graduation, she was at a massive red carpet event, as she attended the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion alongside Heidi. Leni and Heidi both wore skintight dresses for the public outing, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Leni is Heidi’s oldest daughter who she shares with ex, Flavio Briatore. Heidi started dating Seal while she was pregnant with Leni, and he eventually adopted her in 2009. Together, Heidi and Seal have three biological children of their own, as well. They split in 2012, and Heidi has been with Tom Kaulitz since 2018. They tied the knot privately in Feb. 2019, followed by a bigger wedding that August.