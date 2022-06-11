Heidi Klum Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Leni, 18, As She Graduates High School: Watch

Heidi Klum, 49, celebrated her daughter Leni‘s high school graduation and shared some of the most memorable moments on Instagram on June 10. The model shared two new videos, including one that showed the 18-year-old getting her diploma at the ceremony, and revealed how proud she was in the caption. “I am VERY proud of YOU @leniklum🥰❤️👩‍🎓#Classof2022,” she wrote in the clip, which also featured her and her family’s cheers.

In the second video, Leni can be seen joyously throwing her graduation cap up in the air as she stands outside. She captioned that one with three emojis, including a party, rocket, and red heart emoji. Her comments seemed to be turned off on both posts, so only Heidi’s captions could be read.

In addition to Heidi, Leni, whose father is businessman Flavio Briatore, also took to Instagram to share a post about the graduation. It included a photo of her kneeling down in her cap and gown and posing with her open diploma as she flashed a smile to the camera. “class of 2022,” she captioned the photo along with a blue heart emoji.

Less than a week before Leni’s graduation, the brunette beauty joined her mom for the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World Dominion. They both turned heads in epic outfits as they happily posed together on the red carpet of the event. Heidi wore a figure-flattering black and white patterned long sleeveless dress and strappy black heels. Leni wore a black sleeveless top, black leggings that included a corset-style top and cut out designs down both legs, and black tied up boots. She also carried a matching boxy purse.

Both ladies had their long hair down with their looks and posed while their arms were around each other. They gave off serious but confident facial expressions as well as smiles at certain points. It was clear to see that Heidi has influenced her daughter well and has maybe even given her some pointers on fashion over the years.