Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Joins Mom For Family Night At ‘Jurassic World 3’ Premiere

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18, brought their wild style to the LA premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on Monday, Jun. 6 in LA. The catwalk queen and her up-and-coming model daughter turned heads in a pair of sexy looks which perfectly captured the mood of the dinosaur blockbuster.

Heidi made sure she was the center of attention rocking a plunging black and white patterned dress which hugged her body like a glove. Her low spaghetti strap dress featured a spikey claw/fang-inspired textile, making it look like it was plucked straight from the film’s mysterious Isla Nublar. Black stilettos and long, golden hair with curtain bangs completed the America’s Got Talent hostess’ look.

Heidi’s date for the evening was Leni, who was positively radiant in a tight black ensemble. The second-generation stunner slipped into a pair of skintight leggings with sexy lacing that revealed hints of skin all the way up her legs. The high-waisted bottoms, which were a nod to the utility-chic style of Jurassic World, cinched together at her center, highlighting the teen’s curves. Tying the look together, she carried a tiny boxy purse and wore lace-up boots which played off the details in her outfit.

View Related Gallery Heidi Klum's Family: See Photos Of The Model With Her 4 Children Erna Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Helene Leni Boshoven Samuel, Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum goes sightseeing with family in Berlin Heidi Klum out and about, Berlin, Germany - 25 Oct 2020 Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum 'Jurassic World: Dominion' premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2022

The beautiful pair, who were joined by Heidi’s brother-in-law/Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz at the event, made sure to get a little fierce during their red carpet appearance. They stopped to snap a photo with a roaring replica of the movie’s made-up super-dino, the Indominus Rex, smiling big as cameras flashed.

Leni has been fast following in her mom’s footsteps, often showing off her stellar fashion sense and fab figure on her Instagram feed. And she’s already gotten some top industry tips from her superstar mom. “She’s always telling me I need to have fun… She’s always like ‘Bounce around, have fun, be energetic, be excited,'” she told Extra! in Dec. 2021. Looking good!