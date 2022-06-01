Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks A Blue Bikini Top & Sweats While Sitting Poolside

Like mother, like daughter! It looked like Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni, 18, had certainly taken on some of her mother’s modeling skills as she struck a pose in a backyard Instagram shot on Tuesday, May 31.

The second-generation stunner worked her angles while relaxing in her picture-perfect yard. She sat cross-legged and looked into the distance wearing a baby blue triangle top with golden yellow trim, by Frankies Bikinis. “Nothing but @frankiesbikinis,” Leni wrote on top of the snap.

Keeping things comfortable, the daughter of Heidi and formula one boss Flavio Briatore, donned baggy grey sweatpants, slung low on her hips to reveal her flat abs. She cocked her head to the side, fluttering thick eyelashes and a subtle pout for the photos.

It’s no surprise that Leni is following in her mom’s footsteps as a model. But the superstar made her little girl wait until she was 16 to start working. “She’s old enough now,” the German beauty told People in 2020. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Leni already loves the job and has been taking tips from her mom. “She’s always telling me I need to have fun… She’s always like ‘Bounce around, have fun, be energetic, be excited,'” she told Extra! in Dec. 2021.

The young beauty definitely embraces her fun side on set. She told Vogue in Dec. 2020, “That’s what’s great about being a model. With most other jobs, I would have to suppress my crazy nature to make a ‘professional’ impression. As a model, I can let everything out and just be who I am. The job is the perfect outlet for all the energy I carry inside me.”