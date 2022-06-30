Teresa Giudice’s Lookalike Daughters Gia, 21, & Milania, 16, Pose With Her On Baseball Field: Photos

Gia and Milania Giudice can rock just about any color and look stunning — just like their mom! The 21-and 16 year-old daughters of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 50, teamed up with her for a sporty-fun pic posted on Thursday (June 30)! “All stars,” Teresa captioned the Instagram shot, alongside a star emoji. The mama-daughter shot featured all three girls rocking red baseball jerseys while standing, red-carpet style, on a baseball field in Brooklyn, New York.

They all wore matching black leggings, as well, and (of course) perfectly glam makeup. Teresa wore her hair long, while her girls wore pulled-back hairstyles, parted down the middle. The matching outfits showed off how much they resemble one another. Teresa and Milania sported the exact same black and hot pink sneakers, as well. Many of the reality icon’s 2.3 million followers were impressed with the adorable family-style look.

“Loved watching those 2 grow up before our eyes! Thank you Tre,” commented one follower. “Beautiful Teresa with her beautiful girls,” another wrote, along with clapping emojis. “Love Love Love Tre & her girls,” another fan commented. “Your blessings are abundant..Praise God for your beautiful daughters,” yet another follower gushed. “U DID A GREAT JOB TERESA.”

The family resemblance, on display again, was also remarkable. Just last month, all of Teresa’s daughters, including Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13 gathered for a 50th birthday photo with their gorgeous mama. And the proud matriarch doesn’t hold back when praising her girls, either. Earlier in June, she took to the social media platform with a short video clip of Gabriella wearing a sweeping strapless turquoise silk gown. “My Beautiful Gabriella you take my breath away,” Teresa captioned her June 5 post. “You are more & more like a timepiece.”

In another shot with Gia on a red carpet back in February the reality icon gushed about her, as well. “She got it from her Mama…” she captioned the February 3 post, which featured Gia them twinning in black dresses. “So proud of you @_giagiudice I question myself sometimes to see if I did a good job and seeing you at 21 your actions and how you are beautiful inside and out tells me I did. I love you endlessly.”