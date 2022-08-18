Teresa Giudice’s Husband Grabs Her Backside As She Rocks Pink Bikini On Honeymoon: Photos

Teresa Giudice, 50, and her new husband Luis Ruelas, 46, cannot keep their hands off each other! In new photos from the couple’s lavish honeymoon to Mykonos, Greece, which can be seen HERE, Teresa and Luis shared a romantic kiss on the beach and packed on even more PDA. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hubby grabbed her butt, which she definitely didn’t seem to mind. Teresa wrapped her arms around Luis for a sweet embrace in the midst of their sexy make-out session.

Teresa and Luis were dressed in their best swimwear on the gorgeous Mykonos beach. The mom-of-four wore a hot pink bikini that showcased her slim, tan body. Luis sported a pair of red swim trunks and also looked extremely tan. The happy couple accessorized their looks with a pair of sunglasses, and Teresa’s sunglasses were pink (of course) to match her bathing suit. The Bravo star also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.

After tying the knot in New Jersey on August 6, Teresa and Luis flew to Greece, which is where they originally got engaged. Luis popped the question in Oct. 2021 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. The newlyweds have been enjoying the warm weather on their honeymoon and Teresa has been wearing such fashionable bikinis since they got there.

Teresa and Louie walked down the aisle in front of 220 guests at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, all served as bridesmaids on their mom’s special day. Teresa wore a white strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette and had an over-the-top hairstyle that became a hot topic in the Bravo universe. The ‘Queen of New Jersey’ looked absolutely gorgeous on her wedding day.

Following the nuptials, Teresa took to Instagram to express her love for her new husband. “Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”