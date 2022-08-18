Teresa Giudice’s Husband Grabs Her Backside As She Rocks Pink Bikini On Honeymoon: Photos

Honeymoon bliss! 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas continued to demonstrate lots and lots of PDA on their post-wedding getaway to Mykonos, in these sexy photos.

By:
August 18, 2022 10:19AM EDT
Teresa Giudice
View gallery
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - American fashion designer Dorit Kemsley and her husband, the English businessman Paul Kemsley are seen tanning it up out on the beaches of the beautiful island of Barbados on Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sported a pink two piece and was seen drinking something out of a shot glass and smoking a tiny cigarette while all the while checking her phone. Husband Paul also seemed preoccupied on his phone and even took the device with him in the water! So much for unplugging during vacation! Pictured: Dorit Kemsley - Paul Kemsley BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bethenny Frankel enjoys a dip in the ocean in Miami Beach one day after appearing on the show "Shark Tank". Bethenny Frankel was on Shark Tank as a investor on Sunday (5th November). Pictured: Bethenny Frankel Ref: SPL1617461 061117 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Teresa Giudice, 50, and her new husband Luis Ruelas, 46, cannot keep their hands off each other! In new photos from the couple’s lavish honeymoon to Mykonos, Greece, which can be seen HERE, Teresa and Luis shared a romantic kiss on the beach and packed on even more PDA. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hubby grabbed her butt, which she definitely didn’t seem to mind. Teresa wrapped her arms around Luis for a sweet embrace in the midst of their sexy make-out session.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice in Mkyonos, Greece on August 25, 2019 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Teresa and Luis were dressed in their best swimwear on the gorgeous Mykonos beach. The mom-of-four wore a hot pink bikini that showcased her slim, tan body. Luis sported a pair of red swim trunks and also looked extremely tan. The happy couple accessorized their looks with a pair of sunglasses, and Teresa’s sunglasses were pink (of course) to match her bathing suit. The Bravo star also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.

After tying the knot in New Jersey on August 6, Teresa and Luis flew to Greece, which is where they originally got engaged. Luis popped the question in Oct. 2021 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. The newlyweds have been enjoying the warm weather on their honeymoon and Teresa has been wearing such fashionable bikinis since they got there.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards (Photo: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Teresa and Louie walked down the aisle in front of 220 guests at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, all served as bridesmaids on their mom’s special day. Teresa wore a white strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette and had an over-the-top hairstyle that became a hot topic in the Bravo universe. The ‘Queen of New Jersey’ looked absolutely gorgeous on her wedding day.

Following the nuptials, Teresa took to Instagram to express her love for her new husband. “Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

More From Our Partners

ad