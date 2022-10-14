Milania Giudice, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Teresa In Gorgeous Photos

Milania Giudice, who celebrated her sweet 16 in February, looks all grown up and like Teresa Giudice‘s mini-me in new photos she shared to Instagram on Oct. 14. In the pics, seen below, she let her natural curls shine through her thick, brunette hair, which she clearly got from her famous 50-year-old momma. She rocked a tight orange dress that featured a cutout that gave the illusion of a two-piece set. She paired the vibrant look with white open toe-pumps and blinged herself out with layers of gold necklaces and earrings. The famous teen captioned the photo with some borrowed sass from her mother and Ariana Grande. “thank u, next,” she captioned the stunning photo, borrowing lyrics from Ariana’s 2018 hit, “thank u, next”.

To further show how much Milania has grown to look like her mother, simply see the below photo of the brunette beauties. Milania looked like the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s clone, as they both had their hair styled in loose waves and dressed in faintly colored skin-tight dresses. They both used neutrally toned shades of makeup to accentuate their natural beauty and even matched with white on their fingertips.

Milania has certainly gotten her incredible fashion sense from her mother as well and takes to Instagram frequently to show off her outfits. At the beginning of October, she shared a photo of herself posing in the cutest streetwear outfit consisting of purple and white patchwork jeans paired with a white cropped tank and Nike sneakers. She looked super confident as she looked over her shoulder and smized at the camera. Just days before, she shared another super trendy outfit consisting of white cargo pants, a brown tube top, and a navy baseball cap embroidered with “LA”, as seen below. The second youngest Giudice daughter certainly has some style!

Milania also took to Instagram recently to support her mom during her Dancing with the Stars journey, which ended during the second week of Season 31 in September. It’s never fun being eliminated from a competition so early, but Teresa said she was simply glad to go back home to her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. “Now I get to spend time with my husband. I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” she explained.

“But I’m glad that my girls all came to see me too,” she noted. “Two of them came last week, my stepson came this week, and three of my other daughters came this week.” The reality star and businessman walked down the aisle at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 6. Teresa gained two stepsons from the union, while Luis became the stepfather of the four gorgeous girls Teresa shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, and Audriana, 13.