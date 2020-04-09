Teresa Giudice Looks Just Like Daughter Milania, 15, In Never-Before-Seen Childhood Pics

Teresa Giudice’s four gorgeous daughters all look just like their equally lovely mom, but new throwback photos posted by Joe Gorga reveal that she and Milania, 15, are basically twins!

Are we seeing double? Joe Gorga treated fans to a surprise after finding a wealth of throwback photos, featuring himself and sister Teresa Giudice as kids, and at Teresa’s 1999 wedding! Each photo is better than the last, but fans focused on something in particular when it came to the April 8 Instagram post: the fact that Teresa was the spitting image of her daughter, Milania Giudice, when she was younger! Seriously, the resemblance between Teresa in the 1980s and 1990s, and her 15-year-old daughter is uncanny. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were beside themselves over the throwback pics.

“Spiting image of Milania!” one fan insisted. “Love family photos❤️⭐️Milania is all Teresa and Gino is all you Joe! 🙏🏻Beautiful family from start to finish!⭐️❤️,” another fan wrote, referring to Joe’s 13-year-old son. It’s totally true. “Omg that one with her as a child looks exactly like Milania!!!!” and “Teresa looked just Milania. 🤣” other RHONJ viewers wrote. Check out Joe’s pics below, along with a more recent photo of Teresa with Milania, and see for yourself! In particular, peep the ones from Teresa’s wedding to to Milania’s father, Joe Giudice. Even with those curls teased to heaven and very ’90s eyebrows and matte lipstick, she’s all Milania.

The first pic is adorable; it shows Teresa and her brother hugging tight during the wedding reception, and looking so happy. It’s a bittersweet image, considering Teresa and her husband ended their marriage in December 2019. After Joe’s 41-month prison sentence and subsequent stay in ICE detention concluded, he moved to Italy to await a final decision on his deportation. Though Teresa and Joe remain close and friendly for the sake of their four girls (they’re also the parents to Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11), an international marriage just wasn’t going to work.

Joe’s post also contains multiple photos of his and Teresa’s late father, Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on April 5 at the age of 76. Their beloved dad had a string of hospitalizations, including in November 2019, when Teresa had to leave BravoCon in NYC to take him to the hospital. The whole family broke social distancing guidelines on April 7 to honor Giacinto with a beautiful dove release ceremony.