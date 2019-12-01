Milania Giudice, 14, Reveals That She’s ‘Missing My Buddy’ In Heartwarming Photo With Her Father Joe

Milania Giudice took to Instagram on Nov. 30 to share a smiling pic with her dad Joe Giudice, who is currently away from her in Italy, and admitted she’s missing their close bond.

Milania Giudice, 14, is missing her dad and she shared a loving photo on Instagram to prove it. The teen gave a shout-out to Joe Giudice, 47, who she referred to as her “buddy” while posting the snapshot and it was truly something special. In the pic, which appeared to have been taken recently, Milania and Joe can be see posing and smiling together as they stand outside in front of a waterfall. Joe is wearing a dark blue blazer over a pink shirt and gray pants and his look-alike daughter is wearing a long-sleeved light pink crop top with a floral design and black pants. “missing my buddy💓,” Milania captioned the Nov. 30 post.

It didn’t take long for Joe, who has been staying in Italy, to respond to the sweet message once Milania posted it. “You have no idea how much I miss all of you !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” his response read. Other followers also commented on the emotional post and shared love. “Praying you all get to be together soon! Beautiful family!” one follower wrote. “You are a wonderful daughter,” another complimented.

Milania’s latest post in honor of her father doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how open Joe’s family, including wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and other daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10, have been about their feelings on his pending deportation case. He’s been in his home country of Italy since Oct. 11, when he was released from ICE custody, and plans on staying there until he gets the decision of the deportation appeal he filed, which is expected any day now.

Although his family visited him a few weeks ago, Joe was clearly missing from their Thanksgiving Day celebration. Teresa took to Instagram to post photos of her dinner set up for the holiday and in the midst of her husband’s absence, she expressed gratitude for their daughters as well as her father.