Teresa Giudice ‘Felt Really Bad’ About Leaving Husband To Do ‘DWTS’ Right After Getting Married

Teresa Giudice was the second celebrity to be eliminated in the September 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars. It came down to the judges’ decision between Teresa and Cheryl Ladd, with Len Goodman making the final call and choosing Cheryl to save. Teresa spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, after her elimination, and she admitted that she’s excited to return to New Jersey.

“Now I get to spend time with my husband [Luis Ruelas]. I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” Teresa said. “At least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him. But I’m glad that my girls all came to see me too. Two of them came last week, my stepson came this week, and three of my other daughters came this week.”

The judges’ votes were 2-1, with Len making the ultimate decision call. Teresa revealed that she knew when it came down to Len that he was going to save Cheryl over her. “I don’t think Len really liked me so much. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to take Cheryl over me. I knew already,” she said. When asked why, the RHONJ star replied, “Because I just knew. I had a feeling.”

As for who from RHONJ she would nominate to do DWTS next, Teresa had a clear answer. “Jennifer Aydin. She came to support me last week,” Teresa told reporters.

Teresa and partner Pasha Pashkov made vast improvements in the second week of the competition. Their jive to Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” earned a 23 out of 40 from the judges. Pasha was masked during their performance because his wife, fellow DWTS pro Daniella Karagach, tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.