Teresa Giudice Shares Pic Of Daughter Audriana, 12, Doing Contortionist-Level Dance Moves

Teresa Giudice is one lucky lady. Not only has she found love again, her youngest daughter Audriana is thriving as a dancer in a gorgeous new photo.

After years of personal drama, Teresa Giudice‘s life has settled into a very happy and love-filled existence. The latest thing that has brought the Real Housewives of New Jersey star joy is watching how her 12-year-old daughter Audriana has blossomed into an incredible dancer. The pre-teen has been committed to the craft since she was a girl — even having a mega dance-themed 10th birthday party — and now Tre is showing off how Audriana’s long limbs can do impressive acrobatic moves.

In a Mar. 18 Instagram post, Audriana could be seen with her forearms on the floor while lifting her body over her head and backwards. She had her left leg planted on the floor behind her in the deep bend, while holding her other leg in a bent position in the air. Tre’s youngest daughter looked so grown up, with a costume featuring a blue crop top and bottoms with silver sequins, wearing her hair pulled back in a tight bun.

Proud mom Teresa gushed in the caption about her daughter’s dancing skills, while still being a straight-A student. “Not sure how I got so lucky! Audriana is so dedicated to her dancing, she’s a superstar! She does all this while maintaining perfect grades in school! I am so so so proud of you Audriana!! love you to the moon & back my sweet girl! #sparks #dancer #committed #loveher,” the 48-year-old wrote in the caption.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin gushed in the comments, “Wow! Amazing!” while Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay left a series of applause emojis. Tre’s ex-husband Joe Giudice hinted that Audriana and possibly her three older sisters were heading to Italy to visit him soon, writing, “Love her can’t wait to see her Sunday,” in the comments.

This isn’t the first time Teresa has shared how proud she is of Audriana’s commitment to dancing. In Feb. 2020 she shared this IG photo with the beautiful pre-teen after one of her dance team competitions, beaming with joy:

With Teresa’s four daughters thriving, the reality star has had time to focus on her romantic life. She’s found love again with handsome businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas after the pair began dating in Nov. 2020, just two months after her divorce from Joe was finalized. In Feb. 2021, Teresa called Louie her “soulmate” and on Mar. 17, she shared an IG photo of him sitting on a black sofa with white and red heart shaped pillows, gushing, “My LOVE” in the caption. On Mar. 11 she posted a snapshot of the couple cuddling on the beach at the One & Only Mandarina resort in Nayarit, Mexico and wrote, “Forever is not enough time to Lovvve you the way I want to.” Happy daughters and a flourishing romance have made for a very blessed Teresa.