As Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have grow up, they’re resembling their famous mom more and more each day. We’ve got photos of the ‘RHONJ’ star twinning with her beautiful mini-me’s.

Fans have literally watched Teresa Giudice‘s four daughters grow up before their eyes on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. But now that her girls are so much older than the youngsters they were when the show debuted in 2009, Tre is now able to totally twin out with them. Her oldest daughter Gia, 19, has been her go-to partner in outfit, hair and accessory twinning since high school. In June of 2020, Gia revealed that she had rhinoplasty done, so her face looks just a little different now, but she still has her mom’s bright eyes and big smile.

Teresa and Gia have been giving fans some serious beach-town twinning action in the summer of 2020. They’ve been staying in Ortley Beach, NJ, where the mother and daughter hit the sand wearing matching Gucci sun hats and sexy bikinis. They also color-coordinated for a night out on the town, both looking stunning in white outfits.

Teresa and 14-year-old Milania are really starting to resemble each other. Tre shared this photo to her Instagram page on Aug. 18, writing “The shore is our happy place @milania_giudice356,” with mother and daughter wearing matching bright red bikini tops. Even her estranged husband Joe Giudice, 48, pointed out in the comments, “You 2 are twins.” Fan @cristie_snow76 told Teresa, “Your twin she looks the most like you out all your daughters.”

Teresa shared another bikini twinning photo on Aug. 9, with Milania on the beach. It got a series blue heart emojis from fellow New Jersey reality star Jenni ‘JWoww” Farley in the comments, and Joe called the ladies “Beautiful.”

Like Gia, Milania is also a fan of doing Gucci twinning with her mom. Here they are wearing matching designer sweatshirts in a Nov. 6, 2019 Instagram photo. In 10 months time, she sure has become a lot more grown up looking.

Teresa and Milania even both took straight-irons to their hair to give them matching long, straight tresses to celebrate Milania’s eighth grade graduation on July 2. They are total look a-likes in this photo!

Teresa’s 15-year-old daughter Gabriella doesn’t pose for as many photos with her mom as her sisters do, but she’s still a beauty just like the RHONJ star. Tre commented in a March 2020 Instagram picture that Gab is her “porcelain doll,’ while fans in the comments said how she resembles her dad Joe the most out of her sisters.

Teresa’s nearly 11-year-old daughter Audriana (her birthday is Sept. 14) might be the baby of the family, but she already looks ready to head into her teenage years. Her mom shared a photo alongside her youngest child on July 18, showing the same flowing brunette locks and great taste in casual summer clothing.

Teresa and Audriana also both love the color red, as seen in this patriotic Fourth of July weekend 2020 photo:

Audriana and Gia both have blue eyes, but they still look so much like their gorgeous hazel-eyed mom. Above, Teresa attended a dance recital and matched Audriana’s black costume with a stylish black coat. Tre’s daughters are all growing into such stunners, so it’s no wonder the Bravo star loves twining with them!