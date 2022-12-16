Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Luxurious Kitchen In $3.35M NJ Mansion: Watch

An interior designer shared a glimpse into 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas' renovated kitchen on Instagram.

December 16, 2022 10:12AM EST
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, 50, is living lavishly inside her massive New Jersey mansion, which includes a glamorous renovated kitchen that fans got to see on December 15. Interior designer Jessica Fratantoni gave a tour of the kitchen on Instagram, showing off the marble countertops, geometric backsplash, and white antique cabinets. There’s a massive black gold hood over the stove and a chandelier dangling over the island sink.

Teresa’s kitchen is also complete with a huge black framed window that looks out into the backyard. The faucet in the kitchen is brushed gold and really stands out. The massive black refrigerator is camouflaged with mirrors that display the entire kitchen. The kitchen floor features black tiles.

Jessica captioned the video, “a kitchen fit for a 🤴 & 👸🏻…, referring to Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas. Fans gushed over the kitchen in the comments section of the video. “That backsplash and the black OMG it’s amazing!” one fan said, while another wrote, “Absolutely Beautiful.”

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star moved into her new mansion with Luis and their children at the end of 2021. The couple purchased the home in February 2021 for $3.35 million. At 7,728 square feet, it has seven bedrooms as well as a library, six-car garage, theater, and gym, as previously reported by TMZ. The estate has been described as “Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey.”

Teresa lived in a different NJ mansion when she was married to Joe Giudice. The former couple ended their 20-year marriage in 2020, after they both served jail time for tax fraud. Teresa and Joe share four children together, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. All four girls live with Teresa and Luis in the new mansion, as do Luis’ two sons from a previous relationship.

