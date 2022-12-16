Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Luxurious Kitchen In $3.35M NJ Mansion: Watch

Teresa Giudice, 50, is living lavishly inside her massive New Jersey mansion, which includes a glamorous renovated kitchen that fans got to see on December 15. Interior designer Jessica Fratantoni gave a tour of the kitchen on Instagram, showing off the marble countertops, geometric backsplash, and white antique cabinets. There’s a massive black gold hood over the stove and a chandelier dangling over the island sink.

Teresa’s kitchen is also complete with a huge black framed window that looks out into the backyard. The faucet in the kitchen is brushed gold and really stands out. The massive black refrigerator is camouflaged with mirrors that display the entire kitchen. The kitchen floor features black tiles.

Jessica captioned the video, “a kitchen fit for a 🤴 & 👸🏻…, referring to Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas. Fans gushed over the kitchen in the comments section of the video. “That backsplash and the black OMG it’s amazing!” one fan said, while another wrote, “Absolutely Beautiful.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star moved into her new mansion with Luis and their children at the end of 2021. The couple purchased the home in February 2021 for $3.35 million. At 7,728 square feet, it has seven bedrooms as well as a library, six-car garage, theater, and gym, as previously reported by TMZ. The estate has been described as “Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey.”

Teresa lived in a different NJ mansion when she was married to Joe Giudice. The former couple ended their 20-year marriage in 2020, after they both served jail time for tax fraud. Teresa and Joe share four children together, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. All four girls live with Teresa and Luis in the new mansion, as do Luis’ two sons from a previous relationship.