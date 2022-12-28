Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch

If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”

Scott and his daughter both hilariously gave each other looks of disdain while being in character. The father-of-three was also seen with a face filter that made him appear to be doing the iconic Zoolander face from the hit film. In the clip, P rocked a tie-dye sweater with matching sweatpants and a plain white t-shirt. The 39-year-old rocked a pair of SKIMS pajamas from P’s aunt, Kim Kardashian‘s line, along with a black hoodie and UGG boots.

Some KarJenner fan accounts reposted the video and a couple of people commented about Penelope’s acting skills. “Penelope is so pretty and underrated! Love her acting skills at the end!”, the admirer wrote. A few other fans simply commented a series of heart emojis. A separate user added, “SCOTTS FACE,” along with a crying face emoji laughing at the TV personality’s Zoolander face.

Penelope and her dad’s funny video comes one week after the preteen and her mom, Kourtney, recreated the hilarious “Orange Soda” Keeping Up With The Kardashians spoof via TikTok. The previously viral online clip features an animated version of Kim, Kourt, and their sister, Khloe Kardashian. The sisters sit down to have lunch, as they usually do on the show, and drama begins when Kourt and Khloe’s characters opt for strawberry soda instead of Kim’s suggestion for the orange flavor. P recreated the parody with her mom and brother, Reign, 8, on Dec. 19.

More recently, on Dec. 28, the Lemme founder posted a carousel of photos from her Christmas celebrations, and Penelope nearly matched with her momma in a white dress. “‘Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979,” the mom-of-three captioned the snapshots. Along with her daughter, Kourt’s husband, Travis Barker, 47, was also featured in the family photos. And it wouldn’t be a Kardashian Christmas without the kids’ grandma, Kris Jenner, 67, who rocked floor-length red gown for the festive evening.

Kourtney and Scott previously dated from 2006 until their final split in 2015. During their nine-year romance, they welcomed their three kids together, but eventually decided to part ways. The Poosh founder married the Blink-182 drummer this past May in a lavish ceremony in Italy amongst their family. Scott was recently rumored to be dating Kimberly Stewart this past summer, however, he has not confirmed their latest relationship status.