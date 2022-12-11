Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark

Gisele proved why she was once the highest paid supermodel in the world as she rocked a sexy black swimsuit during a trip to the waterpark with her kids.

By:
December 11, 2022 5:47PM EST
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Image Credit: Mega

Gisele Bündchen wasn’t going to let the end of her marriage to Tom Brady ruin a trip to the waterpark with her kids! The supermodel was spotted looking happy and healthy as she treated son Benajmin, 13, and daughter Violet, 10, to a fun day of rides, games and waterslides on Saturday, Dec. 10! Proving her worth as the former highest paid supermodel in the world, Gisele donned a sleek black swimsuit for the day, looking like she was ready for a cover shoot.

EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she has fun with her kids and their friend on a waterslide in Miami. 11 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925317_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she has fun with her kids on a waterslide in Miami. (Mega)
The afternoon family fun came shortly after the Brazilian beauty left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.

EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she has fun with her kids and their friend on a waterslide in Miami. 11 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly single Gisele Bundchen hits the waterslide with her son Benjamin. (Mega)
After much speculation about a marital rift between Tom and Gisele, the now-exes confirmed the end of their 13-year marriage in October. Tom shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Rumors of trouble in paradise between the couple were exacerbated when the legendary quarterback missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp in the summer due to “personal reasons.” The brief leave of absence came just before Gisele skipped out on attending the first game of the season, although the couple’s two children were there to cheer Tom on.

EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she has fun with her kids and their friend on a waterslide in Miami. 11 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925317_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gisele wears a black swimsuit as she gets ready for the waterslide. (MEGA)

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

More From Our Partners

ad