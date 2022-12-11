Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark

Gisele Bündchen wasn’t going to let the end of her marriage to Tom Brady ruin a trip to the waterpark with her kids! The supermodel was spotted looking happy and healthy as she treated son Benajmin, 13, and daughter Violet, 10, to a fun day of rides, games and waterslides on Saturday, Dec. 10! Proving her worth as the former highest paid supermodel in the world, Gisele donned a sleek black swimsuit for the day, looking like she was ready for a cover shoot.

The afternoon family fun came shortly after the Brazilian beauty left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom’s Instagram post featuring his son,, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement . After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.

Rumors of trouble in paradise between the couple were exacerbated when the legendary quarterback missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp in the summer due to “personal reasons.” The brief leave of absence came just before Gisele skipped out on attending the first game of the season, although the couple’s two children were there to cheer Tom on.

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”