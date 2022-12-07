Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup-Free To Show Off Her ‘No Filter’ Look: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown showed off a flawless look as she went makeup-free in her latest series of Instagram Stories snapshots.

By:
December 7, 2022 4:14PM EST
Millie Bobby Brown is seen at LAX in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown Ref: SPL1494811 090517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown and Gregg Sulkin were spotted hanging out while doing some shopping after lunch in Century City, CA. The two were spotted checking out a few stores after lunch at Shake Shack at the Century City Westfield Shopping Center. The young actors were also accompanied by Millie's brother and sister. 01 Feb 2018 Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown and Gregg Sulkin were spotted hanging out while doing some shopping after lunch in Century City, CA. The two were spotted checking out a few stores after lunch at Shake Shack at the Century City Westfield Shopping Center. The young actors were also accompanied by Millie's brother and sister. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA157056_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends Calvin Klein Fall-Winter 2017-18 during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 10, 2017 Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown Ref: SPL1439606 100217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her natural beauty as she posted a makeup-free photo. The 18-year-old Stranger Things star took to her Instagram Stories on December 6 and posted a series of candid snapshots.

The A-list actress showed her social media followers the difference between a “filter” and “no filter” look. The Emmy Award-nominated star looked just as stunning as she ditched the filter look and displayed her flawless complexion.

The English actress looked stunning as usual in the series of selfie photos as she took both from the same angle to give fans a true glimpse at the difference social media photo filters can make. She snapped the photos while laying in bed as her light tresses fell in loose waves past her shoulders.

In the “filtered” look, Millie puckered her lips and blew a kiss to the camera. Her cheeks were rosy pink and she showed off thick, long eyelashes. The unfiltered look was just as beautiful. She wore a few pairs of simple silver hoop earrings as jewelry and not a stitch of makeup.

Millie Bobby Brown went makeup-free in her latest Instagram Story (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Millie recently opened up about how she and her beau, Jake Bongiovi, 20 sparked their friendship online before they started dating. She revealed that she and her boyfriend actually became friends via the internet before they met in real life, in a new ‘Autocomplete’ interview with Wiredreleased on November 9.

While going through all of the internet’s most searched questions for her, Millie laughed a little and quickly said that the two really just hit it off after connecting on the popular social media platform. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she said. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, have been super cute lately, whether he’s visiting her on set, taking her to Disneyworld, or accompanying her to the premiere of her most recent movie Enola Holmes 2. Amid the young couple’s romance, sources close to Jake’s family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his rocker father and mom are incredibly happy for the young couple. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” the insider said.

