Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup-Free To Show Off Her ‘No Filter’ Look: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her natural beauty as she posted a makeup-free photo. The 18-year-old Stranger Things star took to her Instagram Stories on December 6 and posted a series of candid snapshots.

The A-list actress showed her social media followers the difference between a “filter” and “no filter” look. The Emmy Award-nominated star looked just as stunning as she ditched the filter look and displayed her flawless complexion.

The English actress looked stunning as usual in the series of selfie photos as she took both from the same angle to give fans a true glimpse at the difference social media photo filters can make. She snapped the photos while laying in bed as her light tresses fell in loose waves past her shoulders.

In the “filtered” look, Millie puckered her lips and blew a kiss to the camera. Her cheeks were rosy pink and she showed off thick, long eyelashes. The unfiltered look was just as beautiful. She wore a few pairs of simple silver hoop earrings as jewelry and not a stitch of makeup.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Millie recently opened up about how she and her beau, Jake Bongiovi, 20 sparked their friendship online before they started dating. She revealed that she and her boyfriend actually became friends via the internet before they met in real life, in a new ‘Autocomplete’ interview with Wired, released on November 9.

While going through all of the internet’s most searched questions for her, Millie laughed a little and quickly said that the two really just hit it off after connecting on the popular social media platform. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she said. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, have been super cute lately, whether he’s visiting her on set, taking her to Disneyworld, or accompanying her to the premiere of her most recent movie Enola Holmes 2. Amid the young couple’s romance, sources close to Jake’s family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his rocker father and mom are incredibly happy for the young couple. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” the insider said.