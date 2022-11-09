Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Down In Oversized Coats For Low-Key Date Night

Megan Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, braved an unexpected rain storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, for a dinner date at the the celebrity hotspot Catch Steak. The A-list couple wore oversized coats to keep their stylish outfits dry from the rain as they arrived at the popular restaurant.

Megan wore an all-green ensemble that included her thick furry coat and a pair of matching sweatpants. The Jennifer’s Body actress also sported a pair of green and white Nike sneakers. She kept her dark brunette hair down for the dinner date with her future husband, whose real name is Colson Baker.

MGK’s outfit included a black and white printed jacket over a black knitted shirt that exposed some of his intricate tattoos. The “Wild Boy” hitmaker also wore a pair of baggy black leather pants and matching shoes. Megan and MGK tried to shield themselves from paparazzi, as they quickly ventured through the rain and hurried into the restaurant for a romantic dinner date.

Megan and MGK have been showing off some fabulous fashion lately, including when they channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party last week. Megan transformed into the blonde Canadian icon in a latex pink and burgundy dress while MGK was a clone of the tattooed Mötley Crüe drummer, right down to the cigarette. On Oct. 31, the couple created looks from the Zelda video game as Megan transformed into the title character while her main squeeze dressed up as Link complete with elf ears.

It’s been almost one full year since Megan and MGK got engaged, in January 2022, but the couple hasn’t revealed much details about their wedding. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the engaged pair have joked about eloping in Las Vegas, instead of having a traditional wedding. “That’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the insider said.