Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.

The glamorous outing comes only a few days after Gwen stopped by a local pumpkin patch in Los Angeles with her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. It was certainly a fun-filled family day, as Gwen was also seen going to Apollo’s flag football game earlier in the day.

Although Blake did not join Gwen them for the Sunday Funday, the couple — who married in July of 2021 – are going stronger than ever. Gwen even joined Blake on his concert tour recently. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was dressed to impress in a black crop top, cut off shorts and fishnet stockings for his San Diego stop a few weeks ago. She even got on stage to sing a duet with Blake!

On Father’s Day, Gwen couldn’t help but gush about Blake, whom she started dating during their time together on The Voice. The No Doubt band member shared an adorable black and white photo of Blake with the caption, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs gx.” Aside from this photo, Gwen posted a sweet video of Blake playing with her sons. She captioned it, “grateful for u every day @blakeshelton.”

Gwen and Blake married on Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch with her three sons, whom she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale. Gavin, however, was not at the wedding. Sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Gavin and Gwen “don’t have a relationship except for the kids” and “communicate as minimal as possible. Meanwhile, Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert for five years.