Gwen Stefani Loves On Blake Shelton In Touching Father’s Day Post: ‘God Gave Me You’ To Be A Stepdad

Gwen Stefani, 52, gave Blake Shelton, 46, a ton of praise on Father’s Day when she posted a photo of her, Blake, and her three kids with a heartfelt caption about what a great stepdad he is.

Gwen posted the black and white photo with the caption, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs gx.” Aside from this photo, Gwen posted a photo of Blake playing with her son as her son ran around laughing. She captioned the sweet video, “grateful for u every day @blakeshelton.”

Aside from posting photos of Blake for Father’s Day, Gwen posted a tribute to her own dad, posting a slideshow of old photos with the caption, “happy father’s day dad!! I love my dad so much. thank u God.”

Blake is a stepdad to Gwen’s three sons – Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Ever since Blake and Gwen got married on July 3, 2021, and even before that, Blake has been a doting stepdad. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert for five years and although he doesn’t have any kids of his own, he is always hanging out with Gwen’s kids.

Gwen is always gushing about Blake on social media and just the other day was his birthday, so she posted a video of her and him performing a duet with the caption, “i don’t wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton.”