Gwen Stefani Rocks Black Crop Top & Fishnet Stockings For Hubby Blake Shelton’s Concert

The pop star thanked Blake for an excuse to buy a pair of cowboy boots, as she got gussied up for his big performance.

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to dress for the occasion! The iconic pop star and fashion designer got all gussied up in the most appropriate outfit for her husband Blake Shelton’s concert in San Diego on Saturday (April 2). Taking to her Instagram before Blake’s country music performance, she let her fans have a peek at the ensemble she was ready to rock for the evening.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was dressed to impress in a black crop top, cut off shorts and fishnet stockings. She topped off the country-chic look with a black-and-red buffalo check shirt and a pair of big cowboy boots, which she mentioned in her caption. “thank u @blakeshelton for giving me an excuse to buy these @dsquared2 cowboy boots. gx,” she wrote. Gwen even got on stage in her amazing ensemble to sing a duet with Blake on stage!

The couple — who married in July of 2021 – are going stronger than ever. Just a few days prior to Gwen taking over Blake’s concert, the pair were spotted making a united front at her son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on March 26. Even though it was a quick trip to a local baseball field, Gwen still pulled out all the stops in the fashion department. The “Don’t Speak” singer looked every inch the cover girl in a fabulous camouflage ensemble.

The baseball outing came a few days after Gwen showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live without her wedding ring — but she quickly cleared up any misunderstandings about the move. “I forgot to wear my ring. It’s like the first time!” Gwen confessed to the host. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Gwen shares sons Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, with her ex Gavin Rossdale, who has been having quite the time playing the field recently with a bevy of beauties.  His whirlwind romances come eight months after Gwen walked down the aisle with Blake. The couple were married on Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch in a wedding officiated by close friend Carson Daly. Gavin was not in attendance of the wedding. Sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Gavin and Gwen “don’t have a relationship except for the kids” and “communicate as minimal as possible.”