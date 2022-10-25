Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday With Kanye’s Ex Chaney Jones As She Turns Heads In Plunging Jumpsuit: Photos

It’s unclear what Drake wanted for his 36th birthday, but Chaney Jones certainly gave him a gift in the form of the outfit she wore to his birthday party on Monday (Oct. 24). Chaney, 25, arrived at the event at the Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida, in a skin-tight black jumpsuit. Chaney certainly brought the sex appeal by unzipping the front down to her navel, and at one point, it seemed like she was flirting with a fashion disaster. Thankfully, everything stayed put as she went into the bash to celebrate alongside other celebs like DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, and Zack Bia.

Chaney’s appearance at Drake’s birthday is the latest event in a whirlwind year, one that started in February when she began a short-lived romance with Kanye “Ye” West. The two first sparked romance rumors when Chaney hung out with Ye, 45, at Nobu in Malibu during a Donda 2 listening party. From there, the two began a four-month fling that saw Chaney draw multiple comparisons to Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian. Despite the “Kimposter” allegations, the two seemed to enjoy this new love, with Ye even bringing Chaney to meet his family in April.

“We don’t speak about her,” Chaney said of Ye’s ex when talking to TMZ in March. When asked about what she thinks when people compare her to Kim, she responded, “I don’t really want to speak on that.” She also said that she doesn’t really see the similarities between her and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

Kim didn’t really seem to care about Ye dating someone who looked similar to her. “I just want him to be happy,” Kim told Amanda Hirsch on an April episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “[Chaney] seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly.”

However, it was not meant to be. Despite Chaney supposedly getting a “Ye” tattoo in May, the romance was over by June. Shortly after their trip to Japan together, the couple reportedly called it quits – though no one told Chaney about it. A day after the initial breakup reports, Chaney celebrated Ye’s birthday with some online love. She also denied the split. “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship,” she wrote online. “Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”

Speaking of breakups and Ye, Adidas announced on Oct. 25 that they were severing ties with West over his ongoing antisemitic remarks.