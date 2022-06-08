Chaney Jones Denies Kanye West Split, Calls Breakup Report ‘Fake News’

People are claiming Kanye “Ye” West and Chaney Jones broke up, and the influencer isn’t having it! Chaney, 24, took to comments on TMZ‘s June 7 report that the couple had split, to push back on the claims. “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship,” she wrote, per Page Six. “Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”

Indeed, rumors swirled about the demise of the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s relationship, even amid Kanye’s 45th birthday, which she marked via her own Instagram account. Disregarding the breakup reports, Chaney took to Instagram stories with a TikTok video June 8, at the start of his big day, saying “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of loving photos of the couple. She punctuated the cute message with a row of black heart emojis.

Chaney set the short video to Alicia Keys’ hit “Show Me Love,” and included courtside photos and other outings the high-profile couple enjoyed together. For his part, Kanye added fuel to the breakup rumors when he was seen at a theater catching a showing of Top Gun: Maverick alongside another woman several days ago. Still, the model pushed forward, posting another TikTok video to her Instagram stories; this one of the couple using a silly “baby face” filter and making faces while in a car.

“Laughing with you is my favorite,” she wrote over the video, alongside a laughing emoji. “Oooo, I look so cute,” she said in the selfie-style video, before panning to Ye and giggling uncontrollably. Fans caught a glimpse of her metallic manicure, as well as Kanye’s silly side.

Reports of their split surprised some fans, especially considering that the rapper had recently surprised Chaney with a rare $275K Birkin bag, and the two had taken a romantic trip to Japan in May.

“When it comes to their relationship, Kanye isn’t trying to put too much pressure on this and just taking things as they come. a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “But at the same time, he thinks Chaney is an amazing woman with a huge heart.” The source also shared that the trip “brought them closer.”