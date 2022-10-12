Emily Ratajkowski defends Britney Spears’ Sexy Instagram Posts: ‘Why Are We Ripping Her Apart?‘

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, opened up about TikTok, her new podcast, and even her thoughts on Britney Spears, 40, during a new interview with Variety on Oct. 12. The “Baby One More Time” singer was officially freed from her conservatorship last November, and since then she has been busy posting sexy Instagram photos, including ones where she is nude. As people have criticized Britney for this, Emrata questioned why society “hates” women. “She’s gone through things that affect you for the rest of your life,” the Gone Girl actress said, before noting, “and she has this public stage where we will continue to watch her. It just makes me sad.”

“And the way people are like, ‘Come on, you’re a mother!’ has really fascinated me. It’s Britney Spears! I’m sure she has a very complicated relationship to being sexualized. But she’s now doing it on her own terms,” the bombshell went on. “So why are we ripping her apart for that and bringing into the conversation that she’s a mother?” The 31-year-old added that she feels it’s society’s disdain for women. “I don’t know why we hate women so much. It still shocks me all the time.”

Emrata also has faced similar scrutiny, as she too often poses nude on Instagram. She even wrote a collection of essays titled My Body, which was published in Oct. 2021, to talk about this similar sentiment and her relationship to media. “I have a generally complicated relationship to the internet as a celebrity,” she told the outlet. “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

Although she spared the details, she did touch upon how she feels now that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” Emily shared. Her interview also comes just two days after she seemingly came out as bisexual via a TikTok video. A content creator asked, “if you identify as bisexual… do you own a green velvet couch?”, to which Emily reacted by showing off her plush green sofa.

The 5’7″ model has been married to Sebastian since 2018. Together they welcomed her only child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, in March 2021. An insider told Page Six that Em’s ex had been allegedly unfaithful. “Yeah, he cheated,” they said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”