Kourtney Kardashian Addresses The Shift In Her Relationship With Khloe: It ‘Isn’t The Same’

Those who watched the earlier years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know that at one point, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, were inseparable. They even had two spinoff shows: Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. However, those who have tuned into The Kardashians might notice that the dynamic duo have not been as intimately involved in each other’s lives as they once were, and Kourtney addressed that during the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. “I think just life isn’t the same. I think I’m in a different place,” she noted.

And when host Amanda Hirsch mentioned it seems like Khloe and Kim Kardashian, 41, are a bit closer nowadays, Kourtney said the pair were able to bond when they were expecting children at the same time. “I think that when Khloe was pregnant with True [Thompson], and Kim had a surrogate, they really bonded. They were going through the same things,” she recalled.

“I was [also] unhappy with the show, partially because of them, too, kind of ganging up [on me],” the Lemme founder continued. “Almost everything that Khloe and I had done to Kim, they were kind of flipping it on me. I think I also started therapy at the time and then became more self-aware and just, I don’t know … I felt really sensitive and I was used to being such a b—ch for so many years.”

As fans remember, Kourtney had also been very outspoken about wanting to take a step back from filming during Season 18 of KUWTK, which aired in 2020. Kourtney’s and Kim’s opposing views even led them to getting into a physical altercation about the mom of three’s work ethic. Kourtney recalled that time in their lives during the podcast and explained that the issue was she felt the filming schedule was excessive. She said her priorities were on things that were more “important” to her than filming, such as raising her kids and working on her fitness. “We were filming five days a week and we just don’t need to. This can be done and still do the things that feed my soul like being a mom, taking my kids to school, working out. Doing it five days a week..it wasn’t also fulfilling me. It wasn’t making me happy,” she recalled.

Another reason for a shift in relationships, as Kourtney mentioned, is that life is simply not the same for any of the KarJenners. Kourtney is now a single mother of two, Kim is busy studying to become a lawyer while being a single mom, and Kourtney is living life as Travis Barker’s wife.

Regardless of who may seem tighter and who may seem to be going in her own direction, there’s no doubt that the Kardashians are always loyal to each other through thick and thin, something they have emphasized during their new Hulu series. Plus, in the end, Kourtney said she and Khloe are doing just fine. “I feel like it was an intense time, but I feel like Khloe and I are good. I spoke to her like the whole time she was in Milan,” Kourtney noted. “We were, you know, FaceTiming when I was on the way to school…we’re good.”