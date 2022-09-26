Khloe Kardashian Debuts Long Mermaid Hair After Getting Cozy With Michele Morrone In Milan

Khloe Kardashian, 38, rocked a new hairstyle that looked epic on her, in a new Instagram post. The photos and video clip, which show her sitting in front of a mirror while showing off long mermaid style waves, were posted by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on Sept. 26. The beauty was wearing a white robe and cross necklace as she stared at the camera while wearing flattering makeup, in the post.

“Botticelli hair 🇮🇹🌹,” Andrew captioned the post. It didn’t take long for followers to respond with compliments. “Such a beauty,” one follower wrote while another shared that they were “obsessed” with the look. Andrew replied to one follower and admitted Khloe’s hair has “the best texture” and Khloe, herself, responded by exclaiming, “My baby!”

Before Khloe got attention for her new hairstyle, she made headlines for chatting and snuggling it up with Italian hunk Michele Morrone in Milan, Italy, where she wowed during Milan Fashion Week. She and the Netflix actor were photographed with their arms around each other backstage during the Dolce & Gabbana show, which promoted Kim Kardashian‘s collaboration with the brand, on Saturday. Khloe wore her silver sequined corset top over a long-sleeved black top and black leggings at the show, and had her hair pulled up with some strands hanging down.

Michele is best known for his role in the Netflix erotica movie, 365 Days, but he’s also appeared in a number of Italian and Polish indie films. In addition to acting, he works as a musician and model and is the father of two kids, who he shares with his ex, like Khloe. It’s unclear if the potential lovebirds were getting to know each other or just posing for some epic photos at the show, but they’re coziness definitely sparked romance rumors all weekend.

When Khloe’s not posing for eye-catching photos at memorable events, she’s hard at work as a mom to her daughter True, 4, and newborn son, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Her rocky past with Tristan, especially his latest scandal of having another baby with Maralee Nichols while their surrogate was pregnant with their son, has been highlighted on the latest episodes of The Kardashians. Although their romance has had its ups and downs over the years, Khloe is happy to let the basketball player be a part of their children’s lives as they co-parent, according to one source. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their arrangement.