Kim Kardashian Slays In Tiny White String Bikini For SKIMS: Photos

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram stories to show off her legendary curves in a sexy white bikini!

By:
July 25, 2022 10:14PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Karadshian, 41, sent temperatures soaring Monday afternoon when she took to her Instagram account to show off a white string bikini, which you can SEE HERE, for her SKIMS Swim collection. And the extremely high cut bikini look was just the beginning! Via her stories, she also shared a short-sleeved two-piece top, a thong bottom, and a “micro” bikini bottom, all in white. “I love white swimwear,” she said in the video, as she wore the white thong bottom and short sleeved crop swim top over the “micro” string bikini top. “First of all, I like to layer it like this, with the little micro top, and then the little tee shirt on top.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (BACKGRID)

Kim also showed off a skin-tight black swim coverup, which she described as her “favorite” piece in the collection, and three new pink swimsuits in various styles, including a body suit style and long-sleeved rash guard. All three pink style sported sleek and stylish zip-fronts. Also via her IG stories, Kim shared a gorgeous pic of Paris Jackson rocking a long-sleeved white SKIMS swimsuit and a brown two-piece swimsuit. The highly anticipated newest collection drops July 28.

The leadup to the release has been spectacular, to say the least, with Kim donning a metallic gold swimsuit and frolicking in the ocean in a stunning SKIMS swimsuit for various photoshoots. The reality TV icon’s latest display of jaw dropping swimwear comes after Kim spent some steamy time with her beau, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28, in Australia. A source told us that the July getaway was exceptionally romantic.

“They spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway and she’s telling her sisters it was so romantic,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “He had candles and there was a hot tub,” they continued. “During their time there, they cooked, cuddled, and laughed.”

Kim finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 45, earlier this year. They share four children together, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

