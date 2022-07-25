Kim Kardashian Slays In Tiny White String Bikini For SKIMS: Photos

Kim Karadshian, 41, sent temperatures soaring Monday afternoon when she took to her Instagram account to show off a white string bikini, which you can SEE HERE, for her SKIMS Swim collection. And the extremely high cut bikini look was just the beginning! Via her stories, she also shared a short-sleeved two-piece top, a thong bottom, and a “micro” bikini bottom, all in white. “I love white swimwear,” she said in the video, as she wore the white thong bottom and short sleeved crop swim top over the “micro” string bikini top. “First of all, I like to layer it like this, with the little micro top, and then the little tee shirt on top.”

Kim also showed off a skin-tight black swim coverup, which she described as her “favorite” piece in the collection, and three new pink swimsuits in various styles, including a body suit style and long-sleeved rash guard. All three pink style sported sleek and stylish zip-fronts. Also via her IG stories, Kim shared a gorgeous pic of Paris Jackson rocking a long-sleeved white SKIMS swimsuit and a brown two-piece swimsuit. The highly anticipated newest collection drops July 28.

The leadup to the release has been spectacular, to say the least, with Kim donning a metallic gold swimsuit and frolicking in the ocean in a stunning SKIMS swimsuit for various photoshoots. The reality TV icon’s latest display of jaw dropping swimwear comes after Kim spent some steamy time with her beau, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28, in Australia. A source told us that the July getaway was exceptionally romantic.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits: Her Best Looks After The Kanye West Split <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> has given her closet a full makeover since her split from Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to let her ex-husband do all her styling, but after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021, Kim started to embrace her own sexy looks. Since she was declared <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/02/kim-kardashian-legally-single-status-court-ruling-kanye-west-divorce/">"legally single"</a> in Mar. 2022, the star has been rocking some truly striking ensembles. And now that she's with Pete Davidson, there are plenty of date-night outfits to put on display. The star has even opened up about <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/14/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-career-over-kardashians-trailer/">the influence Kanye</a> used to have on her fashion, admitting "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear." In the same 'Kardashians' episode, she also confessed that fashion was 'the last thing [Kanye & I] had really in common." Here, Kim shows off her signature style in a Skims look. She teamed the Body Basics' "Square Neck Bodysuit" with python print pants from the Gucci by Tom Ford collection as she handed out ice cream at her SKIMS pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. We've compiled even more of Kim's best looks as an independent woman. From leather ensembles to THOSE Balenciaga gloves, Kim's style has only gotten better since she split from Kanye. Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim and Khloe Kardashian leave after dinner with Kylie Jenner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“They spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway and she’s telling her sisters it was so romantic,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “He had candles and there was a hot tub,” they continued. “During their time there, they cooked, cuddled, and laughed.”

Kim finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 45, earlier this year. They share four children together, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.