North West Gives Bikini-Clad Mom Kim Kardashian A Piggyback On Beach Vacation: Photos

North West and her mama Kim Kardashian are quite the pair! After making fashionable appearances all over Paris Fashion week, the duo was also seen goofing around while on a family vacation in the Turks and Caicos earlier in July. In photos, which you can see HERE via the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder rocked a black two-piece swimsuit and let her hair flow freely in the ocean breeze while wading in the water with kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. And in one particularly adorable photo, North laughed as she carried her mom on on her back, as Kim flashed a peace sign.

Even while frolicking on the beach, Kim and North were impeccably styled, wearing matching black swimsuits. North rocked a cute one-piece cutout swimsuit, while Kim’s was also black, but a classic two-piece style. The mama-daughter’s fashionable surfside afternoon follows several public appearances in Paris, where Kim and North nearly broke the internet with their stylish ensembles.

On July 6, they twinned in matching nose rings and sunglasses while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022/2023 show. And on July 5, North delighted fans by donning one of dad Kanye West vintage blue jackets that he wore back in 2008. She made the look her own by wearing blue matching sunglasses and accessorizing with a small black handbag and chunky shoes.

But true to her parentage, she was every bit the fashionista, and mom Kim says that North definitely has her own ideas about Kim’s style, and her own. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kim told Vogue in March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” And a source told HollywoodLife earlier in July that Kim’s friendship with her oldest daughter was a “comfort” to her as she headed to Paris Fashion Week, where she was robbed in a traumatic 2016 incident.

“Kim is so grateful to have North with her because Paris is always a difficult city to return to emotionally for Kim,” a source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She has gotten over the trauma of everything that happened to her, but she will never be able to forget the robbery. North has provided Kim so much comfort and she is loving every second of it.”