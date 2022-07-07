Kim Kardashian Stuns In Black Sequin Gown At Balenciaga Party In Paris: Photo

Kim Kardashian slayed the Paris Couture Fashion Week runway on July 6 for the Balenciaga show, and now she’s stealing the spotlight at the Balenciaga after party. The 41-year-old Kardashians star donned a floor-length gown covered in black sparkles that featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Kim’s long, blonde hair flowed gracefully down her back and shoulders. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a miniature black clutch.

Following Kim’s surprise runway walk, she explained that it felt like a “once in a lifetime” gig. “It was amazing. It was a very cool, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she told AP News as she awaited the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show to begin. “It was a great, nervous energy,” she added after the reporter asked if she felt comfortable. During her walk, she donned a skin-tight black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail and had two strands of hair framing the sides of her face. Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid were among the other famous faces to walk Balenciaga’s show.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits: Her Best Looks After The Kanye West Split <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> has given her closet a full makeover since her split from Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to let her ex-husband do all her styling, but after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021, Kim started to embrace her own sexy looks. Since she was declared <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/02/kim-kardashian-legally-single-status-court-ruling-kanye-west-divorce/">"legally single"</a> in Mar. 2022, the star has been rocking some truly striking ensembles. And now that she's with Pete Davidson, there are plenty of date-night outfits to put on display. The star has even opened up about <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/14/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-career-over-kardashians-trailer/">the influence Kanye</a> used to have on her fashion, admitting "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear." In the same 'Kardashians' episode, she also confessed that fashion was 'the last thing [Kanye & I] had really in common." Here, Kim shows off her signature style in a Skims look. She teamed the Body Basics' "Square Neck Bodysuit" with python print pants from the Gucci by Tom Ford collection as she handed out ice cream at her SKIMS pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. We've compiled even more of Kim's best looks as an independent woman. From leather ensembles to THOSE Balenciaga gloves, Kim's style has only gotten better since she split from Kanye. Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - For Germany Call for price - Backstage at the Haute-Couture F/W 2022-2023 "Balenciaga" fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim brought her eldest daughter, North West, 9, who she shares with ex Kanye West, with her for Paris Fashion Week. Although North was just a spectator, she stole the spotlight in her own way while out and about in the City of Lights by addressing the paparazzi swarming her and her mother. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked the excited photographers as they surrounded them on the street. North donned a grungy look of ripped-up loose pants, chunky boots, and a band shirt. The SKIMS founder wore a black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging V neckline.

The day before on July 5, the famous mother-daughter duo was photographed wearing more black ensembles as they strolled the streets of Paris. Kim, for her part, stunned in a Balenciaga outfit consisting of a bodysuit that featured a Speed Hunters graphic on the front with a crisscrossed back design on the opposite side. She paired the bodysuit with black leggings from Balenciaga underneath and pointed black heels completed the look.

North was photographed holding her famous mother’s hands and rocked another edgy outfit consisting of loose black pants, super tall platform black boots, a black tee, and an oversized jacket. It appears North is developing an eye for fashion at a very young age!