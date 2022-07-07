Kim Kardashian Stuns In Black Sequin Gown At Balenciaga Party In Paris: Photo

Kim Kardashian slayed the Paris Couture Fashion Week runway on July 6 for the Balenciaga show, and now she’s stealing the spotlight at the Balenciaga after party. The 41-year-old Kardashians star donned a floor-length gown covered in black sparkles that featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Kim’s long, blonde hair flowed gracefully down her back and shoulders. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a miniature black clutch.
Following Kim’s surprise runway walk, she explained that it felt like a “once in a lifetime” gig. “It was amazing. It was a very cool, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she told AP News as she awaited the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show to begin. “It was a great, nervous energy,” she added after the reporter asked if she felt comfortable. During her walk, she donned a skin-tight black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail and had two strands of hair framing the sides of her face. Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid were among the other famous faces to walk Balenciaga’s show.
Kim brought her eldest daughter, North West, 9, who she shares with ex Kanye West, with her for Paris Fashion Week. Although North was just a spectator, she stole the spotlight in her own way while out and about in the City of Lights by addressing the paparazzi swarming her and her mother. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked the excited photographers as they surrounded them on the street. North donned a grungy look of ripped-up loose pants, chunky boots, and a band shirt. The SKIMS founder wore a black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging V neckline.
The day before on July 5, the famous mother-daughter duo was photographed wearing more black ensembles as they strolled the streets of Paris. Kim, for her part, stunned in a Balenciaga outfit consisting of a bodysuit that featured a Speed Hunters graphic on the front with a crisscrossed back design on the opposite side. She paired the bodysuit with black leggings from Balenciaga underneath and pointed black heels completed the look.
North was photographed holding her famous mother’s hands and rocked another edgy outfit consisting of loose black pants, super tall platform black boots, a black tee, and an oversized jacket. It appears North is developing an eye for fashion at a very young age!