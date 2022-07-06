North West, 9, Calls Out Paparazzi In Paris: ‘Why Do You Have To Wait For Us All The Time?’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter had a hilarious response to a group of paparazzi waiting for her and her mom during a Paris Fashion Week event.

July 6, 2022 11:33AM EDT
North West clapped back at the paparazzi while heading to a car in Paris, on Wednesday, July 6. The 9-year-old was walking to her ride ahead of her mom Kim Kardashianalongside her friend Ryan Romulus. North called out the photographers in the most hilarious way in the video, which you can see here. She simply asked why they always seem to be outside of wherever they go.

As she stepped down the steps in an all-black outfit (and sparkling gray jacket), North called out the swarm of people waiting to snap pictures of her on her way to get to a car. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked. She seemed to be in good spirits and had a smile on as she asked. One photographer could be heard responding to her. “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North,” he said.

Kim followed behind in a black outfit. North could be heard calling something out to her, but it’s not clear exactly what she said amid the hustle-and-bustle of the paparazzi. Kim responded, but it’s not clear exactly what they were saying to each other.

Besides telling off photographers, North seems to be having a great time with her mom during Paris Fashion Week, about a month after she celebrated her ninth birthday with an all-out bash. During her stay, Kim’s eldest daughter has shown off her keen fashion sense by rocking Balenciaga outfits as she’s been staying in the City of Light with her mom. She’s also clearly been influenced by her dad Kanye West’s iconic fashion sense. She rocked a vintage blue Pastelle jacket that Yeezy famously wore for the first time in 2008. It seems like he passed the coat down to his daughter. Kim also showed off the classic jacket and a matching pair of square blue shades on her Instagram Story.

