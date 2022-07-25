Paris Jackson Slays In Sexy Swimsuits For New SKIMS Swim Campaign: Photos

Paris Jackson is the latest celebrity to star in a SKIMS campaign and she looked stunning in a slew of bikinis for SKIMS Swim. The 24-year-old rocked a tan string bikini with a sexy tied sarong in the campaign, as well as skintight one-pieces.

In one photo, Paris was pictured lying down on a towel by the pool while wearing a triangle bikini top with a mid-rise, matching sarong that was tied in a knot in the front. She had her blonde highlighted hair down in beachy, soft waves and added a soft smokey eye, a glossy light brown lip, and gold and diamond earrings.

In another photo, Paris lounged on a pool float while wearing a long-sleeve white one-piece. The swimsuit featured a collar and a zipper down the entire front of the bodice and she had the top half unzipped, revealing most of her chest and her colorful tattoos.

Another photo pictured Paris in a skintight, dark bluish gray one-piece with a low-cut scoop neckline. On top of her onesie, she had a matching towel draped over her shoulders while her bright blue eyes popped.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Paris showed off her backside in a sexy photo. She rocked a dark brown bikini featuring a skintight, short-sleeve crop top with matching high-rise bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses and some gold bracelets. Her blond hair was down in loose waves while her toned legs were on full display as she looked down at the camera.