Paris Jackson Pictured With What Appears To Be A Hickey On Her Neck At JFK Airport

Paris Jackson was spotted at JFK airport with a curious mark on her neck, causing some to wonder if it was from a potential suitor.

Did Paris Jackson get love-bitten? In photos you can see here, the daughter of Michael Jackson was spotted at JFK airport on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with a very noticeable mark on her neck. Paris was headed out of the city with her brothers, Prince Jackson, 24, and Bigi Jackson, (formerly known as Blanket),19, after attending the Tuesday opening night performance of MJ: The Musical about their late father.

It’s unclear that if the mark is indeed a hickey, who exactly it’s from. The 23-year-old was last linked to 35-year-old actor Emile Hirsch after the Into the Wild star shared two photos to his Instagram of the two getting very close. In the one shot, he was leaning up against Paris’s face while a latter photo showed the two posing for a cute March 9, 2021 pic Emile captioned “Hiding out with you.”

The photo even received a red heart emoji from Kate Bosworth, with whom Emile was filming the new movie The Immaculate Room at the time. Meanwhile, fans had questions: “[ARE] U GUYS DATING,” one fan asked, while another follower wrote, “Please tell me this is happening?!!!”

Emile also posted a photo of he and Paris all dressed up at an event on Nov. 5, 2021. “Being actively tall tonight,” he joked in the caption as the two looked cute and cozy for the shot.

In the meantime, Paris is still living her best life as an early 20-something. She was spotted out in an edgy, grunge look for Iann Dior’s album launch party at Delilah in LA on Jan. 20. Paris opted to wear a vintage T-shirt with denim shorts and a pair of brown tights. She also threw on a cream-colored, baggy graphic T-shirt with a pair of light-wash distressed jean shorts with frayed hems. Under her tiny short-shorts, she rocked a pair of brown tights that were completely ripped up.

In addition, she accessorized her look with a small Louis Vuitton backpack and a pair of brown patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots. She also had a brown corduroy and denim jacket which she held in her hand for the night out.