Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Ripped Tights For Fierce Look At Album Launch Party

Paris Jackson looked super cool & edgy in a pair of tiny daisy dukes & ripped up denim shorts for an album release party in LA.

Paris Jackson, 23, is always rocking some sort of edgy, grunge outfit and that’s exactly what she did for Iann Dior’s album launch party at Delilah in LA on Jan. 20. Michael Jackson’s daughter opted to wear a vintage T-shirt with denim shorts and a pair of brown tights.

For the party, Paris threw on a cream-colored, baggy graphic T-shirt with a pair of light-wash distressed jean shorts with frayed hems. Under her tiny short-shorts, she rocked a pair of brown tights that were completely ripped up.

She accessorized her look with a small Louis Vuitton backpack and a pair of brown patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots. She also had a brown corduroy and denim jacket which she held in her hand.

Also in attendance at the party was Halsey, who looked super cool as well. Halsey rocked a tiny black, high-waisted mini skirt with a small slit on the side. They styled the skirt with a long-sleeve sheer white lace top and a tiny white cropped graphic T-shirt on top.

They accessorized their look with a pair of black leather platform knee-high boots, a brown leather crossbody bag, and a black face mask.

Paris has such a unique style and she’s constantly surprising us with her outfits. How can we forget her fabulous Vivienne Westwood gown at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards? Paris slayed the red carpet in a brown strapless gown that had a plunging V-neckline.

The dress was skintight on the bodice, revealing her tiny waist, while one side had a plunging slit that ended all the way at her hip. She styled the gown with a pair of black fishnet tights and plaid platform, peep-toe heels.