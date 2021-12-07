Paris Jackson Rocks Frilly ‘Grunge’ Dress & Fishnets At People’s Choice Awards — Photos

Paris Jackson attended the People’s Choice Awards as a presenter on Dec. 7, and she showed off her unique style while walking the red carpet before the show.

Look who’s arrived! Paris Jackson, 23, showed up on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet looking absolutely gorgeous. Paris is never afraid to take risks with her fashion choices, and she once again proved that she can make the boldest of outfits look fashionable with her latest look.

Paris wore a brown strapless dress by Vivienne Westwood and described the look as “grunge fairy core” on the red carpet. She said, per E! News, “My fashion kind of just depends on what music I’m listening to.” She finished the look with fishnet stockings and wore her hair down.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards were hosted by Kenan Thompson. Some of the biggest awards of the night include the Fashion Icon Award, given to Kim Kardashian, as well as the Music Icon Award, received by Christina Aguilera and People’s Icon Award, for Halle Berry. Paris was one of many celebrities in attendance at the star-studded show. Other stars who showed up included Cardi B, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Becky G, Blake Shelton, H.E.R. and more.

While Paris has been keeping a low-profile for the last few months, this was an exciting return to the red carpet for the star. Meanwhile, in late November, Paris’s cover for Vogue Hong Kong was also released. She looked absolutely stunning in the shoot, which featured her wearing a variety of edgy outfits that fit her style perfectly. Considering her famous father, Michael Jackson, Paris has been a figure in the spotlight since she was just a little kid. But, in recent years, she’s definitely come into her own, and expressing herself through fashion has been important in her journey toward claiming her own identity.

Not only is Paris not afraid to wear fierce outfits, but she also isn’t shy when it comes to her beauty looks, either. She often has a new and unique hairstyle, even dyeing her locks green earlier this year. It always seems to be something new and exciting when it comes to Paris’s style, that’s for sure!