Paris Jackson’s Green Hair Makeover: She Leaves Salon With Fierce New Look — Before & After Photos

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has ditched her signature brunette locks in favor of bright, green highlights. See the stunning pics!

Paris Jackson has a brand new look! The middle child of the late Michael Jackson stepped out in Los Angeles on June 22 rocking a striking ‘do, featuring bright green highlights. The 23-year-old was seen leaving a hair salon and picking up an iced coffee from Starbucks, as she donned new, emerald strands of hair. She cut a casual figure in a green printed tee featuring rock band The Doors, along with purple and black tie-dyed leggings.

She was totally channeling the 60s as she accessorized with stacked bracelets, a pair of metallic, multicolored Gucci sneakers, and a brown Louis Vuitton backpack. She also opted for a pair of round-framed sunglasses, and wore a red protective face mask before getting in her green SUV. It comes just days after the singer–songwriter opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, 10 months after they called it quits on their two-year romance.

She appeared on the June 16 episode of Red Table Talk for an intimate, sit-down with Willow Smith. During the interview, Paris explained that the breakup from her former Soundflowers bandmate gave her the courage to release her first solo album “Wilted,” in November 2020. “Heartbreak was the main thing,” she told Willow, 20. “It was the deepest heartbreak I’d ever experienced but also one of the most powerful rebirths that I’ve ever had of finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician. I was scared to do that for a long time.”

Paris added, “[It’s] been a hobby of mine for a long time and finally I’m just like nah, this is who I am. I’m a musician.” Speaking further about the breakup, she told Willow, “It was the deepest I’ve ever loved someone. It was the most intense that I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal that I’d felt so far and experienced and it’s definitely closed me off to that… I’m very careful with who I spend time with now and I’m very guarded and just trying to protect myself. But music has always been there for me.”