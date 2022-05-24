Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Pink Thong Bodysuit With Sheer Tights In Sexy Skims Photos

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she wore a plunging pink bodysuit with a thong bottom styled with sheer tights to reminisce on her SKIMS x Fendi collection.

May 24, 2022 12:17PM EDT
Kim Kardashian is always showing off her fabulous figure in sexy SKIMS outfits but her latest look may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old posted two photos of herself wearing a bubblegum pink outfit from her SKIMS x Fendi collaboration and in the photos, she wore a tight pink bodysuit that showed off her entire bare behind in a pair of sheer tights.

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Still obsessing over the @skims @fendi collab.” In the first photo, Kim was pictured sitting on a chair while rocking the tight bodysuit with a pair of sheer tights and furry pink mules. In the second photo, Kim lifted one foot onto the chair, revealing her famous behind that was on full display in the thong bottoms.

It’s no surprise that Kim posted these sexy and revealing photos, in fact, she does it quite often, which is probably why she just landed the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swim issue.

On the cover, showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves. In another photo, Kim rocked a black leather triangle SKIMS bikini with a pair of leather Balenciaga pants while getting on a motorcycle.

Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of SKIMS swimsuits including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a TRIANGL bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.

