Jason Momoa Rocks Leather Pants & Muscle Tank While Learning To Ride A Motorcycle For ‘Fast 10’

Jason Momoa looked every inch the action star as he was spotted filming motorcycle stunts for Fast 10 in Rome on Thursday (May 6). The 42-year-old actor, who will be making his debut in the Fast & Furious franchise, flaunted his incredible physique in black leather pants and a matching tank top on the Italian set of the highly anticipated flick. With his long hair flowing and muscles bulging, Jason looked ready to take on the role of the villain, acting alongside such A-listers as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw herself, Helen, shared her excitement in Jason joining the star-studded cast. “It is great! Jason is such a great guy and he’s the perfect fit,” she explained. Jason echoed her sentiment, telling ET, “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize first up, which I’m really excited about, she’s amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast — most of the cast.”

Meanwhile, Jason is no slouch in the motorcycle department, as he is often spotted taking a ride around Los Angeles. In March, the Aquaman alum tore up the pavement alongside rock star Lenny Kravitz. The singer, 57, took to his Instagram at the time to share an adorable snap with Jason as they prepared to cruise off together. Lenny, who was once married to Jason’s wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the pic, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

There appears to be no residual damage done to Lenny and Jason’s famous bromance even after the Marvel star and Lisa announced they were working through marriage issues. In the comments section, Jason responded to Lenny’s post by writing, “Love u bro. Ohana for life.”

Back in January, Jason and Lisa announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are attempting to reconcile, with Jason moving back in with Lisa and their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“They are very much back together,” the insider said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source went on to say that the couple is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even recently seen with her wedding ring, so it certainly seems like they are giving it a go!