Jason Momoa Goes For Shirtless Motorcycle Ride Amid Marriage Issues With Lisa Bonet

The ‘Aquaman’ star recently enjoyed a motorcycle ride with Lisa’s ex Lenny Kravitz, who called Jason a ‘brother for life.’

Biker babe! Jason Momoa looked every inch the action star as he was spotted taking a motorcycle ride in Malibu on Friday (March 25). The ‘Aquaman’ star, 42, flaunted his muscular physique as he hit the pavement without a shirt, allowing his bulging biceps and ripped abs to take center stage. With his trademark long locks roped up in a bun, Jason appeared to be taking the trip on his vintage mechanical steed quite seriously.

The solo bike ride comes less than a week after Jason tore up the pavement alongside rock star Lenny Kravitz. The rock star, 57, took to his Instagram on Saturday (March 19) to share an adorable snap with Jason as they prepared to cruise off on a motorcycle ride together. Lenny, who was once married to Jason’s wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the pic (below), “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

There appears to be no residual damage done to Lenny and Jason’s famous bromance even after the Marvel star and Lisa recently announced they were working through marriage issues. In the comments section, Jason responded to Lenny’s post by writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.”

Back in January, Jason and Lisa announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are attempting to reconcile, with Jason moving back in with Lisa and their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“They are very much back together,” the insider said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source went on to say that the couple is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even recently seen with her wedding ring, so it certainly seems like they are giving it a go!