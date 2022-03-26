See Pics

Jason Momoa Goes For Shirtless Motorcycle Ride Amid Marriage Issues With Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa
RMBI/BACKGRID
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Shirtless Jason Momoa takes a vintage motorcycle for a test ride after working on it at a friend's house in Malibu on Friday. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Patrick Schwarzenegger and a group of friends got in some kayaking in Maui today. Schwarzenegger showed off his new blond locks as well as his bulging muscles while out enjoying the beautiful Maui weather and clear blue waters. Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Shawn Mendes looks hot as he emerges from the ocean during a beach day in Miami. 06 Jan 2022 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA818074_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Aquaman’ star recently enjoyed a motorcycle ride with Lisa’s ex Lenny Kravitz, who called Jason a ‘brother for life.’

Biker babe! Jason Momoa looked every inch the action star as he was spotted taking a motorcycle ride in Malibu on Friday (March 25). The ‘Aquaman’ star, 42, flaunted his muscular physique as he hit the pavement without a shirt, allowing his bulging biceps and ripped abs to take center stage. With his trademark long locks roped up in a bun, Jason appeared to be taking the trip on his vintage mechanical steed quite seriously.

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa took a shirtless motorcycle ride in Malibu on March 25 2022.(RMBI/BACKGRID)

The solo bike ride comes less than a week after Jason tore up the pavement alongside rock star Lenny KravitzThe rock star, 57, took to his Instagram on Saturday (March 19) to share an adorable snap with Jason as they prepared to cruise off on a motorcycle ride together. Lenny, who was once married to Jason’s wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the pic (below), “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

There appears to be no residual damage done to Lenny and Jason’s famous bromance even after the Marvel star and Lisa recently announced they were working through marriage issues. In the comments section, Jason responded to Lenny’s post by writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.”

Related Gallery

Jason Momoa -- Photos Of The Hunky 'Aquaman' Star

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Shirtless Jason Momoa takes a vintage motorcycle for a test ride after working on it at a friend's house in Malibu on Friday. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lola Iolani Momoa. Coni Momoa, from left, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Lola Iolani Momoa arrive at the premiere of "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Aquaman", Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
Jason Momoa BUILD Speaker Series, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018

Back in January, Jason and Lisa announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are attempting to reconcile, with Jason moving back in with Lisa and their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“They are very much back together,” the insider said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source went on to say that the couple is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even recently seen with her wedding ring, so it certainly seems like they are giving it a go!

 