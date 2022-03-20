See Pic

Jason Momoa Joins Lisa Bonet’s Ex Lenny Kravitz For Motorcycle Ride Amid Couple’s Marriage Issues

Jason Momoa
Anthony Harvey/Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet'Aquaman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jason Mamoa and his wife Lisa Bonet were spotted heading out for dinner this evening in chilly New York. Pictured: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the "See" Apple TV+ World Premiere Event at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Apple TV+ SEE World Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 21 October 2019
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Fendi show, Front Row, Palatine Hill, Rome, Italy - 04 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Aquaman’ star also recently supported Lisa & Lenny’s daughter Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of her film ‘The Batman.’

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are “brothers for life.” The rock star, 57, took to his Instagram on Saturday (March 19) to share an adorable snap with the ‘Aquaman’ actor, 42, as they prepared to cruise off on a motorcycle ride together. Lenny, who was once married to Jason’s wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the pic (below), “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

There appears to be no residual damage done to Lenny and Jason’s famous bromance even after the Marvel star and Lisa recently announced they were working through marriage issues. In the comments section, Jason responded to Lenny’s post by writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.” Lenny and Lisa’s daughter Zoe Kravitz couldn’t help but chime in and send her support as well, as she shared, “Well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.”

Zoe’s shoutout comes as no surprise to fans as both Lenny and Jason recently gave their stamp of approvals on her latest outing as Catwoman in The Batman. The “Fly Away” singer shared a photo of Zoe in her Catwoman costume with the caption, “Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman.” And Jason went so far as to show up at the premiere of the film in New York City.

Related Gallery

Lenny Kravitz -- SEE PICS

Lenny Kravitz performs on the Jam Cellars stage on Day 1 of the 2016 Bottlerock Festival in Napa, Ca Pictured: Lenny Kravitz Ref: SPL1292153 280516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lenny Kravitz out in New York City. Pictured: Lenny Kravitz Ref: SPL5130660 211119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
US singer Lenny Kravitz attending the "Markus Lanz" late night TV Show on at Fernsehmacher Studios in Hamburg, Germany. Pictured: Lenny Kravitz Ref: SPL5023394 120918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Austria Rights, No Germany Rights, No Switzerland Rights

Back in January, Jason and Lisa announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are attempting to reconcile, with Jason moving back in with Lisa and their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“They are very much back together,” the insider said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source went on to say that the couple is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even recently seen with her wedding ring, so it certainly seems like they are giving it a go!

 