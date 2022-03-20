Jason Momoa Joins Lisa Bonet’s Ex Lenny Kravitz For Motorcycle Ride Amid Couple’s Marriage Issues

The ‘Aquaman’ star also recently supported Lisa & Lenny’s daughter Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of her film ‘The Batman.’

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are “brothers for life.” The rock star, 57, took to his Instagram on Saturday (March 19) to share an adorable snap with the ‘Aquaman’ actor, 42, as they prepared to cruise off on a motorcycle ride together. Lenny, who was once married to Jason’s wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the pic (below), “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

There appears to be no residual damage done to Lenny and Jason’s famous bromance even after the Marvel star and Lisa recently announced they were working through marriage issues. In the comments section, Jason responded to Lenny’s post by writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.” Lenny and Lisa’s daughter Zoe Kravitz couldn’t help but chime in and send her support as well, as she shared, “Well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.”

Zoe’s shoutout comes as no surprise to fans as both Lenny and Jason recently gave their stamp of approvals on her latest outing as Catwoman in The Batman. The “Fly Away” singer shared a photo of Zoe in her Catwoman costume with the caption, “Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman.” And Jason went so far as to show up at the premiere of the film in New York City.

Back in January, Jason and Lisa announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. In a statement given at the time, the couple said they were separating to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are attempting to reconcile, with Jason moving back in with Lisa and their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

“They are very much back together,” the insider said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source went on to say that the couple is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Lisa was even recently seen with her wedding ring, so it certainly seems like they are giving it a go!