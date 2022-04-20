Why Scott Disick Didn’t Expect An Invite To The Kardashian Family Easter Party

A lot has changed for Scott Disick now that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. While Scott, 38, has three children with Kourtney, 43, and is part of the family’s new show on Hulu, he was excluded from Kris Jenner‘s house on Easter Sunday for the second year in a row. The Talentless founder “was not expecting an invite” to the event, a Kardashian family source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Scott still “feels hurt” that he’s being left out.

“Even if he was invited, he does not know that he would even attend because it would be awkward for everyone involved,” the source shared. “That is why everyone wants to come up with a solution so this is no longer the case and it is also why they believe that the only thing that will change this is if Scott falls for a woman as he did with Sofia [Richie].”

Scott, per our source, “isn’t going to try and cause drama” about Easter, since it’s “important” that his children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, get to see their cousins. The insider reiterated that Kourtney and her family believe things can’t be normal with Scott again until he moves on from their former decade-long relationship. “Until that happens Kourtney will always be the love of his life that got away and the family will have to walk on eggshells around Scott and create excuses as to why he was not told about this gathering or that gathering,” the source explained.

A different source close to the dad of three clarified that his relationship with Kris, 66, is fine regardless of what happened on Easter. “Scott knows Kris has his back and that it was nothing personal. Scott understands that he’s not going to be invited to every single family gathering as he has in the past,” the insider shared. “He’s still adjusting and coming to terms with the fact that his relationship with Kourtney will never be the same.”

“He’s willing to accept whatever part in their lives he gets to play,” the source added of Scott, who is still very close with Khloe Kardashian and has formed a bond with Kim Kardashian‘s new beau Pete Davidson. “Even though Scott’s relationship with them might be shifting in certain ways, in other ways, Scott knows they’ll always be his family, too.” We reached out to Scott’s rep for comment.

Scott’s awkward relationship with Kourtney was showcased on the premiere episode of The Kardashians. The New York native, who has been linked to several young models amidst Kourt’s romance with Travis, admitted that losing his ex as a “best friend” has been “difficult” for him. Scott also vented about being excluded from a KarJenner family barbecue, which he found “super hurtful” since his own parents are dead.