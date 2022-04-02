Exclusive

Scott Disick & Travis Barker: How Pete Davidson Helped Them Become ‘Friendly’ & ‘Amicable’

Matt Baron/Stephen Lovekin/Soul Brother/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still going strong and sharing their love with the cameras every chance they get! Pictured here holding hands in matching ensemble while out in L.A. running errands. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘SNL’ comedian is playing ‘middleman’ to facilitate a bond between Scott and Travis, who is engaged to Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is a man of many talents (actor, comedian, Kardashian beau) and it appears he can add “mediator” to the list. The Saturday Night Live star has helped Scott Disick and Travis Barker become “amicable” with each other and avoid any awkwardness, as Travis is now engaged to Scott’s ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pete is playing “middleman” to spark a friendship between the pair.

Scott Disick
Pete Davidson has helped Scott Disick and Travis Barker become friendly, as Travis is now engaged to Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“Pete and Scott have become close friends, but Pete has been friends with Travis forever,” the source explained. “Pete is trying to play middleman to make a friendship happen between them.” The insider then referenced Scott and Travis both being at Scott and Kourtney’s son Mason’s baseball game recently, calling it “a huge step in the right direction.”

A second source echoed the sentiment, telling Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott and Travis attending the “same family events” has allowed them to “chat and be friendly.” The insider added, “That doesn’t mean they’re going to be hanging out one on one anytime soon, but it does mean they can be amicable with each other because they’ve come to an understanding that it’s not about them. It’s about Kourtney and the kids.”

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Travis Barker
Travis Barker and Scott Disick attending the “same family events” has allowed them to “chat and be friendly.”(Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“Scott will always care about Kourtney but he’s putting his best effort forward for the sake of his family,” the source continued. “Travis and Scott have come to a point where they’re able to be in the same space and not have it be so awkward.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Pete and Travis go way back because of their mutual friendship with Machine Gun Kelly. When Kourtney’s sis Kim Kardashian was preparing to host Saturday Night Live, Travis even knew sparks would fly between Kim and Pete, according to our source. At the SNL after-party, Pete also got to be chummy with Scott, who was there with Khloe Kardashian. Since then, Pete has hung out with Scott on numerous occasions. Kudos to Pete for bringing the family together!

Meanwhile, sources close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney is glad to see Scott and Travis “get along” and form a relationship “for the sake of the kids.” “Kourtney knows that Scott sees Travis isn’t going anywhere, and that he only wants the best for Kourtney and the kids. Kourtney has always hoped for a good relationship between Travis and Scott so she’s thankful to see that Scott can put his differences aside for the sake of the kids,” they said.

 