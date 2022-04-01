Travis Barker Dotes On Ex Shanna Moakler’s Daughter Atiana On 23rd Birthday: Tribute

Even though Travis Barker split from Shanna Moakler years ago, he still has a close relationship with her daughter, Atiana de la Hoya. See his sweet message to the 23-year-old for her birthday.

Travis Barker still treats former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, like one of his own. The gorgeous brunette turned 23 on March 29, and Travis took to Instagram a couple of days later to send her some birthday love. “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” Travis wrote, along with a winking emoji, referencing his band, Blink 182’s, famous song lyrics.”Happy birthday, I love you so much @atianadelahoya.” Along with the message, he shared a cute selfie of himself and Atiana on the beach.

Atiana is the only child of Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar de la Hoya. The two were engaged in the late 90s, and Shanna has admitted that the pregnancy was not planned. Shanna and Oscar broke up in 2000, and Shanna married Travis in Oct. 2004. Throughout Shanna and Travis’s relationship, the rocker developed a close relationship with Atiana. Travis and Shanna went on to have two children of their own — Landon, who is now 18, and Alabama, who is 16.

Even though Travis and Shanna ultimately ended their relationship, the drummer maintained a close relationship with Atiana. She spends a lot of time with Travis and her siblings, and has gotten close to Travis’s current fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian, as well. Kourtney also posted various photos with Atiana on her Instagram Story on March 29 to celebrate the 23-year-old’s big day.

Travis and Kourtney have been friends for years, so they were friendly with one another’s families even before they got together romantically at the end of 2021. The pair’s romance will be documented on the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, including Travis’s Oct. 2021 proposal. In previews for the show, which premieres on April 14, Kourtney also opens up about wanting to have a baby with Travis and going through some necessary procedures to make that possible. The two have been extremely hot and heavy since getting together, and even recently packed on the PDA while attending the Oscars together.