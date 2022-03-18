‘SNL’ Star Says Jokes About Kanye West & Pete Davidson Drama May ‘Start Flying Soon’

‘SNL’s Chris Redd shares how he’ll make fun of Kanye West’s ‘ego,’ but never his ‘mental health’ amid the rapper’s feud with Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson‘s Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Redd has a few thoughts about his friend’s recent feud with Kanye West. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Chris, who’s often impersonated Ye on the show, explained why he’s of the mind to “make fun,” but has refrained from going hard on certain jokes about the situation.

“I was raised joking. You clown, you clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place,” Chris, who’s also from Chicago like the “Famous” rapper, stated. “We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of.”

“I’m not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself,” he continued. “So I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things.” The comedian also noted how the fraught, ongoing drama between Pete and Kanye in the past few weeks has gotten “really public and tight,” since Kanye has refused to accept the fact the SNL star and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have gotten pretty serious. “It’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to,” he said. “But I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this.”