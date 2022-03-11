Stormi Webster, 4, Crashes Mom Kylie Jenner’s Video As Star Returns To Work After Giving Birth

Hey there Stormi! Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old sweetly popped in while the makeup mogul was promoting new Kylie Cosmetics products following the birth of her son Wolf.

Stormi Webster made a sneak-attack appearance in Kylie Jenner‘s first social media video since becoming a mom of two. The 4-year-old’s cameo happened as Kylie, 24, filmed herself in her car promoting her new lip product, Lip Lacquers, on her Instagram Stories. “So, I know I’ve been M.I.A for a while,” Kylie, who gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s son Wolf on Feb. 2, said. Before the makeup mogul could continue, she realized that Stormi snuck into the camera frame behind her. “Stormi wants to be in this,” she said with a smile.

Kylie ended the video and started another, but Stormi decided to hop up to the front of the car and rest her head against Kylie’s. “Get outta here,” the Keeping up with the Kardashians star told her daughter. Kylie went on, “Let me do this for two seconds, Okay?” Stormi sweetly responded, “Ok,” and removed herself from the camera frame so that her mom could keep talking to her followers.

Kylie, who was now free to promote her business without interruption, continued on. “I launched a new lip product. They’re called lip lacquers, but I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys, but now I am getting back to doing my makeup.” She also clarified that she and Stormi were in the driveway, hence why the 4-year-old wasn’t strapped in her carseat. In follow-up videos, Kylie applied different colors of her lacquers to herself.

Kylie’s kept a low profile since she gave birth to her second child. One of the only times she was spotted in public recently was when she ran casual errands in Los Angeles on March 7. Little Stormi was by her famous mom’s side for that outing. Kylie had on a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings, while her daughter looked stylish in a yellow and black hoodie, gray pants.

Kylie announced the birth of Wolf with a black and white Instagram pic that showed a close-up of his little hand and arm. “2/2/22,” she wrote alongside it with a blue heart emoji. Kris Jenner, who was in the hospital for Wolf’s birth, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show some time after and revealed that her new grandchild resembles Stormi. “When he came out it was like, ‘There’s Stormi, being born all over again!” Kris said.

Becoming parents to two young children has been a big adjustment for Kylie and Travis, who have been dating on-and-off since April 2017. A source recently told HollywoodLife that the famous pair “are both entirely dedicated to each other and to their two children.” The insider also shared that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” with her newborn sibling.