Amanda Bynes Confirms She’s Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo — See Progress Video

As Amanda Bynes seeks to end her conservatorship, the former child star is also in the midst of removing a face tattoo that she’s had for over two years.

Amanda Bynes, 35, is making a lot of changes in her life. She recently petitioned to end her nine-year-long conservatorship, and on March 10, the former Nickelodeon star revealed via Instagram that she’s removing her heart face tattoo. Amanda shared a video of her ink — which she got done back in December 2019 — partially removed from her face. “tattoo removal process…,” Amanda wrote in her caption.

Although her tattoo’s almost gone, Amanda does still have her hoop nose ring in for now. She got that accessory done prior to her heart tattoo. In her new video, the former child star rocked dark brunette hair, a pair of glasses, and bright pink lipstick. She had wired earbuds in as she pointed the camera towards her face on her new @amanda.bynes1986 Instagram account, which has over 57,000 followers.

Amanda’s first post on her IG account, shared on March 7, was to thank fans for their support concerning her legal battle to end her conservatorship. “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here,” the Big Fat Liar actress said. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.” Amanda also tagged a handful of news outlets in the video caption.

Amanda is in the process of dissolving the conservatorship of her person and estate, run by her mother, Lynn Bynes, since 2013. The She’s The Man star was placed under the conservatorship following a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization due to her then mental health and personal issues. Amanda’s had control of her finances under the conservatorship, but she has no say in her medical and personal affairs. As such, she’s not allowed to marry her fiancé, Paul Michael, without the conservatorship’s permission.

On February 23, Amanda officially filed the documents in California’s Ventura County Superior Court to end her conservatorship. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lynn and Amanda’s father, Rick Bynes, “are so proud of how far she’s come, and they completely back her decision to end the conservatorship.”